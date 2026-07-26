PH seals first free trade deal with Chile

MANILA — The Philippines and Chile have concluded negotiations for the Philippines-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (PH-CL Cepa), marking the country's first free trade agreement with a Latin American nation.

The agreement coincides with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Chile in 2026 and highlights both countries' commitment to expanding economic ties.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations during a meeting with Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna.

She said the agreement supports the Marcos administration's goal of expanding the Philippines' network of high-quality trade agreements while creating more opportunities for Filipino businesses, workers, farmers, consumers and investors.

The PH-CL CEPA extends beyond tariff reductions by establishing a framework for cooperation in trade, investment and the digital economy. It also includes commitments on sustainability, inclusivity and economic resilience through chapters on the environment, labor, global value chains, and trade and gender.

The agreement builds on the complementary strengths of the two economies.

The Philippines exports electronic products, coconut products and personal care products to Chile, while importing copper ores and concentrates, salmon and other key products.

The Department of Trade and Industry said a reliable supply of copper is vital to supporting the Philippines' semiconductor, electronics, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing industries.

The agreement also aims to expand collaboration in value chains, technology exchange, investments and sustainable production practices.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has continued to grow. As of 2025, Chile ranked as the Philippines' 51st trading partner, 49th export market and 48th import source. PR