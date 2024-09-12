PH to host eFIBA Season 3 World Finals

MIES, Switzerland — The showpiece 2024 eFIBA World Finals are set to take place in the basketball hotbed of the Philippines on December 11 and 12 as the best eight nations globally will compete to become World Champions.

The highly anticipated conclusion of eFIBA Season 3 will take place in the city of Clark at the SMX Clark Convention Center.

Clark is located just a few hours from Metro Manila and is a cosmopolitan metropolis that combines the features of a modern city with the unique experiences of a vibrant culture.

The regional champions of Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, and Oceania will be present, along with the runners-up from Europe.

A total of 40 players will fight it out on the PlayStation 5 with the newly released NBA 2K25 for the eFIBA World Champion crown and a share of the $50,000 prize pool as they look to succeed current holders USA, who took the honors last season in Sweden.

The competition format will see all eight teams playing against each other in two groups, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the Semi-Finals and the winners in the Final. Classification games will also be played. Tip-off times will be made available at a later stage on eFIBA social media channels.

The season finale will also feature local casters, as well as Vince Chang and Chris Simpson. It will also be broadcast on eFiba's YouTube channel and official channels, as well as on local channels.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio stated: "Clark has already held multi-sport events, including the Southeast Asian Games in 2019. Now, we're excited to host the Season 3 eFiba World Finals here.

"We felt that Clark was the perfect place for this event as participants can enjoy world-class amenities in a more relaxed, laidback vibe with our usual Filipino hospitality."

Fiba Secretary General Andreas Zagklis added: "It's an exciting prospect to be having this season's eFIBA World Finals in the Philippines since we all know the passion the country has for our sport.

"This was one more time confirmed last year at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and now we can't wait to see the most high-profile eFIBA event taking place there, too."

For more information about eFiba, visit the official channels on X, Instagram, and TikTok. PR