PH Top 100 Startups feted at PH Startup Week 2023

QBO Innovation Hub, the Philippines’ first public-private initiative geared towards providing a platform for the startup community to collaborate, develop, and grow, unveils this year’s top 100 most promising startups in the country at the Philippine Startup Week 2023 (PHSW23).

The Top 100 Startups SHOWCASE by QBO presents a diverse group of 100 startups from a wide array of industries across the Philippines, highlighting the vibrant and innovative spirit of the nation's startup ecosystem. The industries represented include agriculture (1); artificial intelligence (7); automotive (1); blockchain and cryptocurrency (1); climate and sustainability (1); construction technology and real estate (1); creator economy (1); education technology (1); energy (1); enterprise solutions (8); entertainment, gaming, and e-sports (5); finance and financial technology (13); food and hospitality (5); healthcare and fitness (9); human resources and people (4); Internet of Things (1); logistics and supply chain (3); retail and e-commerce (17); social commerce (1); SaaS (1); transport and shared mobility (1); and travel and tourism (2). This year's list of startups includes Bossjob, Packworks, Britana, Dehusk, Hey Roomie, Mylo Speech Buddy, and Prosperna.

This year’s list was officially unveiled at the inaugural Sinigang Valley Conference organized by QBO, alongside AHG Lab, Foxmont Capital, Kaya Founders, Uniquecorn Strategies, and founding members of the country’s premier private-sector-led startup organization Sinigang Valley Association (SVA), on November 21, 2023, at the Blue Leaf Pavilion, Taguig City. The announcement is one of the main highlights of the Philippine Startup Week. It served as the ultimate showcase of Filipino startups disrupting industries, shaping the future of technology, and paving the way toward bringing Filipino innovation to greater heights.

"The annual Top 100 Startups SHOWQASE by QBO reflects the remarkable strength and diversity of the Philippines' startup ecosystem. We are proud to showcase these innovative startups that are addressing societal challenges with their unique solutions. By featuring them in this list, our goal is to broaden their reach and catalyze further opportunities for innovation and growth in their respective fields," said Katrina Rausa Chan, Executive Director of QBO Innovation Hub.

Founded in 2016, QBO Innovation Hub, the programmatic arm of IdeaSpace Foundation, was established through a partnership with IdeaSpace, J.P. Morgan, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). With a vision to cultivate a competitive ecosystem in the Philippines, driven by the transformative potential of Filipino startups on the global stage, QBO has been an active player in developing the Philippines as a startup powerhouse in the region.

With the theme, “Investing in Filipino Homegrown Heroes as Global Game Changers,” the Philippine Startup Week 2023 is back on its fifth iteration from November 20-24, 2023, showcasing a series of programs happening in person at multiple venues nationwide, bringing together the local startup community to discuss key issues among startup founders, investors, corporates, academia, and government agencies. Some of the discussion topics will include Filipino startups' investment landscape, the role of women-led businesses in the current funding climate, the use of AI and other emerging technologies, and regional and international expansion opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs.

In addition to the SHOWQASE, PHSW23 also features over 50 community events spearheaded by various partners from all over the Philippines—Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The events showcase the collaborative spirit and diversity of the Filipino startup ecosystem, enabling attendees to learn, interact, network, and collaborate through five tracks: Discover, Develop, Collaborate, Invest, and Showcase. Apart from this, the PHSW23 celebration continues with Night Fests, which are after-hours networking sessions also slated to return this year for the startup community. The 5-day conference is expected to draw over 3,000 in-person attendees nationwide, 150+ speakers, and 100+ startups.

Since its inception in 2019, PHSW continues to be the biggest startup conference in the country and has drawn over 10,000+ registrants from different parts of the world, showcased 260+ Filipino startups, and hosted community events with over 50 partners conducted nationwide.