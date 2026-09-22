PH, UN experts work together to strengthen climate transparency and action

MANILA — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) partnered with experts from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for a five-day assessment of the Philippines’ first Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1). The evaluation identified key opportunities to strengthen national climate reporting and better integrate climate data into policies, programs, and investments.

The BTR is a comprehensive climate report that presents information on the Philippines’ progress in addressing climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, mitigation actions, adaptation efforts, support, and other elements under the Paris Agreement’s Enhanced Transparency Framework.

Through the CCC-led BTR1 process, international experts examined the information and methodologies presented in the report, raised questions, identified areas for improvement, and shared technical insights to strengthen the country’s future reporting and climate action.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje emphasized that the review goes beyond improving the quality and credibility of the report.

“This review not only allows us to identify gaps and areas for improvement. It also helps us understand what more needs to be done to support efficient climate action and adopt effective practices from other countries.”

CCC Deputy Executive Director Atty. Romell Antonio O. Cuenca highlighted the value of the review as a learning opportunity for the Philippines.

“This process helps us strengthen our systems, identify areas where we can do better, and ensure that our future reporting is even more robust. This information can guide better policies, investments, and programs that respond to the impacts of climate change felt by our communities, from protecting livelihoods and food security to strengthening resilience against extreme weather and other climate risks.”

Cuenca further underscored that transparency must ultimately translate into meaningful climate action.

“Transparency helps ensure that climate action remains grounded in the realities of our people and delivers meaningful results for the Filipino people.”

The process strengthens coordination among government institutions to produce consistent, reliable, and useful climate information for decision-making. For the CCC, these efforts reinforce the systems that support climate reporting and inform national climate action.

By strengthening transparency, the Philippines can better understand what climate actions are working, where gaps remain, and where further support and investments are needed.

These insights can help inform policies and programs that address climate risks, protect livelihoods and food security, and strengthen the resilience of communities across the country.

The initiative supports the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a more transparent and climate-smart Philippines, where reliable climate information serves as a foundation for sound policy, strategic investment, and effective climate action.

The five-day review featured detailed discussions, question-and-answer sessions, parallel technical sessions, and consultations between the UNFCCC expert review team and Philippine government agencies involved in climate reporting and action.

The review brought together six technical experts from Türkiye, India and Australia, representatives from the United Nations, and key government agencies that contribute climate-related data and information. These included the Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, Department of Economy, Planning and Development, and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The CCC continues to strengthen the country’s climate transparency mechanisms and coordination with government institutions and international partners to ensure that climate information translates into better decisions and more effective action for Filipinos.

For more information on the CCC’s climate mainstreaming programs and partnerships, visit www.climate.gov.ph and www.facebook.com/CCCPhl. PR