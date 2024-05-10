Philbex, Tlex eye P500-M in revenue

THE 2024 edition of the Philippine Building and Construction Exposition (Philbex) and the 2024 Travel and Leisure Expo Davao (TLEX) are poised to generate P350 to 500 million in revenues this year.

The target is almost doubled compared to the previous year's P180 million.

The expos, which officially opened on Thursday, May 9, at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang has gathered the country's top-tier and advanced technology players in engineering and construction industries in Davao City.

Established in 2014, Philbex serves as a regional leg of the iconic Worldbex Services International (WSI) in Manila.

Meanwhile, TLEX, which was introduced in 2017 will exhibit Davao's growing tourism sectors. It will also showcase the region’s cultural and social development and its hospitality businesses, including the newest offerings of hotels and airline companies.

Both events will have their respective interactive booths, seminars, and activities which will run until May 14.

In a speech delivered by Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (EastMin), the official noted the significant collaboration between the government and private sector in shaping the robust economic landscape of Mindanao.

He particularly cited the 2023 economic report of construction services in the Davao Region which registered P250.94 billion value of the region’s economy.

“Government will never be successful without the help of private sectors. So let me state this, we, in the national government, will continuously support projects in Mindanao,” he said.

This, as anchored on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s commitment to helping Mindanao attain a developed and globally competitive economy.

On the other hand, Joseph Ang, WSI founding chairman, said that the geographic location of Davao has made them want to invest and support the programs of Davao.

“For years, our partnership with the local government unit of Davao has allowed us to work closely with businesses and government sectors to showcase Davao City as an economic hub in urban development and tourism” Ang expressed.

According to the report, the trade is expected to be participated by around 250 local and international brand exhibitors, particularly from China, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, and America to showcase their newest technology from building and design.

At least 80,000 visitors across the Philippines will also join the four-day exhibition.

Last 2023, the largest and most comprehensive trade attracted almost 20,000 individuals not just in the professional fields but also in the education sector or the students through a competition.