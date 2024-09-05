Philconstruct returns to Davao

PHILCONSTRUCT, the sourcing platform for the building and construction industry, is set to make its grand return in Davao City for its 13th annual event.

Scheduled from September 5 to 7, 2024, this premier expo will be held at the SMX Convention Center Davao, SM Lanang. The event will feature over 500 booths, showcasing more than 750 brands across 10,000 square meters of exhibition space, with a special outdoor display featuring over 120 construction equipment.

The three-day event will bring together business owners, trade buyers, government agencies, media outlets, and construction professionals to celebrate Mindanao’s thriving construction market. PHILCONSTRUCT MINDANAO 2024, organized by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) and the Davao Constructors Association Center, Inc. (DCACI), is widely recognized as a key driver for construction and infrastructure investments in the region.

With an anticipated attendance of over 12,000 trade buyers and forum participants, the expo promises exclusive deals, new product launches, discounts, and direct consultations with suppliers, contractors, and engineers. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to test products firsthand. The event will feature a dynamic mix of local and international companies, including industry leaders such as Boysen, Holcim, and Bosch, alongside emerging brands tailored to Mindanao's specific construction needs.

“PHILCONSTRUCT showcases the full spectrum of building and construction industry requirements—from tools and materials to heavy equipment, commercial vehicles, and innovative building solutions. This is an essential event for the industry,” said Ronaldo “Junn” Elepano, President of PCA.

PHILCONSTRUCT MINDANAO aims to not only keep pace with recent technologies but to set the benchmark by offering exceptional service and introducing sustainable and cutting-edge products. “Be among the first to experience new eco-friendly cement, innovative tile adhesives, foldable air pumps, intuitive line laser tools, specialized geogrids, and more. PHILCONSTRUCT MINDANAO is set to be the premier industry event in Davao,” added Ruben Cueto, Overall Event Chairman.

In addition to an extensive sourcing experience, attendees can access TechnoForum sessions, featuring over 30 seminars and forums offering CPD points and upskilling opportunities. Topics will cover concrete construction, green architecture, quality control, digital solutions, taxes, contracts, and permits, among others.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary, Hon. Jaime J. Bautista expressed his support, stating, “PHILCONSTRUCT Mindanao plays a crucial role in advancing infrastructure development and connecting Mindanao to the rest of the country, enhancing mobility, and contributing to the progress of every region.”

Join us in celebrating this landmark industry event in Mindanao. Admission to PHILCONSTRUCT is FREE. For easy access, pre-register at philconstructevents.com/registration-mindanao. The event runs daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For inquiries, contact us at info@philconstructevents.com. Managed by Global-Link MP Events International, Inc., in partnership with the Ayala Foundation, Inc. Later this year, PHILCONSTRUCT will culminate in Manila from November 7–10, 2024, showcasing a vast array of construction technologies and building materials.

Every booth at PHILCONSTRUCT MINDANAO is a testament to Mindanao’s progress in infrastructure development, offering business solutions, and contributing to job creation and investment attraction. Be there to witness and participate in this transformative event. PR