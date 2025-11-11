PhilHealth: All Filipinos are members, eligible for services under UHC Act

ALL Filipinos are technically members of PhilHealth and are eligible to avail of its programs and services, even without or with missed or lapsed premium contributions, an official of the government’s health insurance in Davao Region clarified.

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation-Davao (PhilHealth-Davao) healthcare delivery and management division OIC chief Dr. Marie Alexis Campaner said that Republic Act No. 11223, or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, mandates immediate eligibility for all Filipinos, ensuring that everyone has access to quality and affordable healthcare services whenever needed.

“By virtue of immediate eligibility, all Filipinos are already considered PhilHealth members. There is really no such thing as a non-PhilHealth member because everyone is already covered, meron lang hindi pa na-register (some just have yet to register),” Campaner said during the Year-End Pakighinabi Media Forum in Davao City.

She added, “Kung nasa hospital kayo at hindi kayo na-register, magpa-register lamang at kayo ay i-co-cover ng PhilHealth (If you are in the hospital and not yet registered, simply register, and PhilHealth will cover you).”

Immediate eligibility also means eligibility to avail of PhilHealth programs and services, even without or with missed or lapsed premium contributions, PhilHealth-Davao field operations OIC chief Germaine M. Tan said.

“Hindi na kailangan ang (There’s no need) premium contribution, unlike before, the UHC is implemented na before tayo maka-avail, kailangan ng (we could avail, there’s a need of) three months premium contribution, so with UHC complementation wala na tayong (we have no) requirements because meron na tayong (there’s already) immediate eligibility,” Tan said.

Tan said that even those who were previously employed but have resigned or stopped working, resulting in discontinued contributions, can still avail themselves of PhilHealth benefits.

However, she explained that these individuals need to update their records. If they are still capable of paying, they should change their membership category to self-earning individuals.

Otherwise, if they no longer have the capacity to pay, they should update their records as indirect members so that the national government can subsidize their contributions.

“All you have to do is submit a certificate of indigency as proof that your income is insufficient or that you have no income to pay your premium contribution, and the government will then subsidize it for you,” Tan added.

Tan emphasized the importance of registering or enrolling in PhilHealth and updating one’s records to fully maximize the healthcare programs and benefits offered by the government.

She noted an observation that most of the members assume that once the primary member is registered or enrolled, their beneficiaries or children are automatically covered.

“While we do have immediate eligibility, it’s still important that all members are properly entered into the PhilHealth database,” she said.

To register or enroll, Tan said that the public may do so through PhilHealth’s online platforms via the Membership Portal or the eGov app, or by visiting the nearest PhilHealth or Local Health Insurance Office.

She reported that as of September 2025, PhilHealth-Davao recorded a 96.4% coverage rate, with a total of 5,487,857 members and dependents registered across the Davao Region.

Davao City achieved a 100.72% coverage rate, registering 2,066,714 members and dependents. Davao del Sur with a 111.20% coverage rate (845,818 members and dependents), and Davao del Norte with a 100.72% coverage rate (1,094,947 members and dependents).

Davao de Oro recorded a 95.25% coverage rate, equivalent to 765,405 members and dependents, while Davao Oriental posted a 93.54% coverage rate, or 592,471 members and dependents. Meanwhile, Davao Occidental registered the lowest coverage rate at 34.36%, with a total of 122,502 members and dependents. PIA DAVAO