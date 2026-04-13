PhilHealth bares coverage for heat-related illnesses amid dry season

AS THE dry season begins, PhilHealth reminds members that coverage for heat-related illnesses is in place to help protect Filipinos from rising temperatures and associated health risks.

The state insurer reminds members of its inpatient benefit packages for common summer- and heat-related illnesses that can be availed in any PhilHealth-accredited hospitals nationwide, helping reduce out-of-pocket expenses: Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat collapse, heat cramp and sunstroke: P12,675; Heat fatigue and other effects of heat and light: P18,135; Moderate to severe dehydration: P7,800; Varicella/chickenpox without complication: P7,800; Typhoid fever: P19,500; Sore eyes/conjunctivitis: P16,575; Infectious diarrhea/acute gastroenteritis: P11, 700; and toxic effect of contact with fish and other marine animals such as jellyfish, sea anemone, shellfish, and starfish: P11,115.

PhilHealth also reiterates that emergency health care needs – heat-related or beyond – are covered by the Outpatient Emergency Care Benefit (OECB) Package, available in accredited Level 1 to 3 hospitals.

This ensures that members can access immediate care for urgent conditions, further strengthening financial protection during emergencies.

“PhilHealth stands ready to protect every Filipino. We want all members to know that coverage is available to help ensure their safety, wherever they are and regardless of the season,” said PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado.

For inquiries, members may call PhilHealth’s 24/7 touch points at (02) 866-225-88 or at mobile numbers (Smart) 0998-857-2957, 0968-865-4670, (Globe) 0917-1275987 or 0917-1109812. PR