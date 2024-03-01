PhilHealth contributions cannot be withdrawn

FOLLOWING the five percent premium increase implemented in 2024, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation-Davao Region (PhilHealth-Davao) clarified that Filipinos cannot withdraw their contributions, as they are automatically enrolled in the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) of the Universal Health Care (UHC), as per Section 10 of Republic Act 11223, resulting in a 100 percent state health insurance coverage rate.

The clarification comes after several members expressed their concerns earlier this month regarding the increase from four to 4.5 percent and the rise in the income ceiling from P80,000 to P90,000 in CY 2023, based on the directive order from the Office of the President of the Philippines on January 4.

“We do not have a figure of that. What is important and for people to realize, to understand, that the Philhealth program is under the UHC concept. Tanan Filipinos, miyembro na (All Filipinos are already members)," Filbert Bryan L. Sollesta, Field Operations Division Chief IV, said during the Pakighinabi: 1st Regional Media Forum 2024, Thursday morning, February 29, 2024.

He underscored the importance of members being able to shift their membership type if they decide to update their membership data, with options available on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or yearly basis.

“If dili nila kaya bayaran ang ilahang contribution, they can always transfer to another membership wherein ang atoang national government mutabang sa ilahang contribution (If they cannot pay their contribution, they can always transfer to another membership type wherein our national government assists with their contribution),” he added.

The PhilHealth Corporation central office confirmed the five percent increase's effectiveness from January 1, publicly announcing it on January 12 this year.

The implementation aims to expand health benefits, particularly covering additional illnesses and health conditions in the Z benefits package, such as Outpatient Therapeutic Care for Severe Acute Malnutrition, and the introduction of Outpatient Benefits for Mental Health. DEF