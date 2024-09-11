PhilHealth-Davao adds mental health facilities

THE PhilHealth-Davao Region has announced the accreditation of two new mental healthcare institutions, one in Tagum City and the other in Mati City. This expansion aims to enhance service availability across the region.

Dr. Marie Alexis Campaner, Officer in Charge of the Healthcare Delivery and Management Division at PhilHealth-Davao, shared details during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas event on September 10, 2024, at NCCC Victoria Plaza.

The newly accredited institutions offer two mental health packages: the General Mental Health Service Package, with a P9,000 benefit per year, and the Specialty Mental Health Package, providing a P16,000 benefit.

“PhilHealth-Davao Region through its accreditation issuance section has been disseminating information to all our prospected (na mga) facilities and encouraging them to accredit sa ating [in our] PhilHealth Mental Health Packages,” she said.

Campaner highlighted that PhilHealth-Davao has been actively promoting these mental health packages to potential facilities. She also noted that even without the outpatient benefit package, mental health coverage is included in the All Cases Rates (ACR) for conditions like brief stress disorder.

The General Mental Health Service Package includes screening, assessment by a mhGAP-trained doctor, diagnostics, 12 follow-up visits, psychoeducation, psychosocial support, and 25 medicines under the Mental Health Medicines Access Program (mhMAP).

The Specialty Mental Health Package covers assessment, specialist diagnostics, 12 follow-up visits, 25 medicines in mhMAP, additional medicines from the Philippine National Formulary, and psychotherapy.

Launched on October 12, 2023, the outpatient mental health benefits package is part of Republic Act 11036, known as the Mental Health Act, which mandates treatment for mental disorders.

Additionally, Republic Act 11223, the Universal Health Care Act, supports a comprehensive range of mental health services and medications. RGP