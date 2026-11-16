PhilHealth-Davao: Animal bites covered in accredited centers

PHILHEALTH Regional Office-Davao Region has reiterated the continued availability of its Animal Bite Treatment Package for eligible members, reminding accredited healthcare providers to ensure qualified patients can access treatment following exposure to potentially rabid animals.

In an advisory dated November 13, 2026, PhilHealth-Davao clarified that the package remains available for eligible Category III animal bite cases at PhilHealth-accredited Animal Bite Treatment Package Providers, subject to existing policies and guidelines.

"PhilHealth Regional Office (PRO) XI reiterates that the PhilHealth Animal Bite Treatment Package remains available for eligible Category III animal bite cases from PhilHealth accredited Animal Bite Package Providers, subject to existing PhilHealth policies and guidelines," the advisory stated.

The regional office also reminded accredited facilities to provide the appropriate benefits to qualified members in accordance with PhilHealth Circular No. 0015, series of 2012, and Circular No. 0033, series of 2012.

The Animal Bite Treatment Package covers essential post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) services intended to prevent rabies infection following exposure to potentially infected animals.

These include rabies vaccines, rabies immunoglobulin, local wound care, tetanus toxoid, anti-tetanus serum, antibiotics, and medical supplies such as syringes and antiseptics.

The package primarily covers dog bites, although exposures involving other domestic animals, including cats and livestock, as well as certain wild animals, may also qualify under PhilHealth's guidelines.

Eligible Category III exposures include transdermal bites resulting in puncture wounds, lacerations or avulsions, as well as scratches or abrasions that cause spontaneous bleeding. Certain other exposures, including specified Category II incidents involving the head and neck, may also qualify.

The importance of timely treatment comes amid the continuing threat of rabies in the country. PhilHealth, citing Department of Health figures in March 2025, reported 426 rabies cases in 2024, all of which resulted in deaths.

Of these, 193 cases, or 45 percent, were attributed to bites from domestic pets. More than half of those cases involved animals with unknown vaccination status.

PhilHealth also reported that its Animal Bite Treatment Package provides coverage of P5,850 per case for qualified patients. The benefit was initially introduced in 2012 at P3,000 before subsequent increases.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth-Davao emphasized that members who qualify for the package but are denied access or are informed that the benefit is no longer available should report the incident to its regional office for assistance and verification.

Complaints and inquiries may be directed to the Health Care Delivery and Management Division through hcdmdinquiries.pro11@philhealth.gov.ph. DEF