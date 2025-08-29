Philhealth-Davao launches improved, broader coverage with Yakap program

WITH the theme “Progress in Focus: Enhanced PhilHealth Benefit Packages and the Outpatient Mental Health (OMH) Package,” the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation-Davao Region (PhilHealth-Davao) officially launched Yakap PhilHealth, or the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, in a regional event held at the Arcadia Event Center, Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City.

The launch, organized through PhilHealth’s Pulse initiative, or Promoting UHC through Linkages, Synergy, and Engagement, brought together local government officials, government agencies, and medical professionals to emphasize a renewed commitment to universal health care and expanded primary care access for Filipinos.

Dr. Grace Amistoso, PhilHealth-Davao OIC-assistant regional director, said the Yakap program will further mainstream and strengthen the primary health care approach to ensure that every Filipino can access essential medical services without financial hardship.

Yakap represents a rebranded and significantly expanded version of the previous Konsulta Package, embodying a shift from reactive care toward preventive and community-based health services.

The program broadens coverage to include enhanced consultations, expanded laboratory and diagnostic services, guaranteed access to essential medicines, and preventive screenings for major illnesses, particularly early detection tests for breast, colorectal, lung, and liver cancer.

The program integrates the PhilHealth Gamot initiative, or Guaranteed Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment, which provides members with access to a greatly expanded formulary of up to 75 essential drugs, with annual coverage of up to P20,000 per member and no co-payment required at accredited pharmacies.

In addition, Yakap includes a wider set of laboratory and diagnostic procedures, increasing from 13 to 19 tests covered, all designed to improve early intervention and reduce the burden of preventable diseases. These services are available at a growing network of accredited Yakap clinics, pharmacies, and health facilities nationwide.

PhilHealth officials said that as of August 25, more than 100 health facilities and pharmacies in the Davao Region are already accredited under Yakap, with the following distribution: 46 in Davao City, 27 in Davao del Norte, 26 in Davao del Sur, 18 in Davao de Oro, 20 in Davao Oriental, and 11 in Davao Occidental.

Officials added that more facilities will be accredited in the coming months as the agency accelerates the rollout of the program to ensure services reach even remote and underserved communities.

The Yakap program is central to the government’s strategy to fully implement the Universal Health Care Act by ensuring that preventive care, mental health services, medication access, and early detection programs are available to every Filipino.

PhilHealth has urged members to register and avail themselves of these benefits through the eGov PH app, the PhilHealth Member Portal, or by visiting accredited Yakap clinics and local health offices. PR