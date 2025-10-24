PhilHealth-Davao posts ₱10.3B benefit payout

PHILHEALTH-DAVAO Region reported releasing ₱10.3 billion worth of benefit claims from January to September 2025, signaling major progress in its Universal Health Care (UHC) implementation and improved access to services for millions of Davaoeños.

During the “Pakighinabi 2025: Year-End PhilHealth Regional Media Forum and Press Luncheon,” regional officials said financial protection and service coverage continue to expand.

Germaine M. Tan, officer-in-charge of the Field Operations Division, said PhilHealth Region 11 now covers 5.48 million members and dependents, nearing universal inclusion under the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP).

“Every Filipino must have access to affordable, quality healthcare. And our growing coverage shows that this is no longer just an aspiration,” Tan said.

Among the region’s provinces, Davao del Sur recorded the highest coverage at 111.20 percent, followed by Davao City at 100.82 percent, Davao del Norte at 100.72 percent, Davao de Oro at 95.25 percent, and Davao Oriental at 93.54 percent. Davao Occidental remains the lowest at 34.36 percent, prompting intensified registration drives with local government partners.

PhilHealth-Davao also posted a 92.01 percent No Balance Billing (NBB) compliance rate in government hospitals, meaning most patients pay no additional costs beyond their PhilHealth benefits. Premium collections reached ₱4.78 billion, with 60 percent coming from private employers and 31 percent from the government sector, reflecting an 85 percent remittance efficiency among active employers.

Tan also cited the growing network of Yakap Clinics (Your PhilHealth Access to Primary Care), 159 accredited facilities serving 1.6 million beneficiaries, designed to deliver primary care and reduce hospitalization rates.

She said PhilHealth-Davao continues to strengthen its systems through digital transformation and inter-agency coordination with the DOH, Dole, Bfar, DSWD, NCSC, and PCA.

The agency also plans to integrate services with the eGov app and PhilHealth Member Portal, implement PhilSys-based verification, and expand Yakap Caravans to reach underserved communities.

“Universal health care isn’t achieved by one entity alone. It’s a shared responsibility that demands collaboration, innovation, and compassion,” Tan said.

As PhilHealth-Davao moves into 2026, its strong financial performance, digital integration, and near-total population coverage position the region as a model for how social protection can drive both public welfare and local economic growth. DEF