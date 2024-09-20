PhilHealth-Davao unveils UHC programs

THE PhilHealth-Davao Region outlined its Universal Health Care (UHC) programs during the PhilHealth Pulse event, which focuses on promoting UHC through linkages, synergy, and engagement.

Pulse is an annual event by PhilHealth, and this is its fourth edition, but the first held in the Davao Region.

Kleah Gayle Guevara, public relations officer of PhilHealth-Davao Region, stated in a media interview on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2024, at the Grand Regal Hotel in Lanang, that the event will cover UHC development and innovations, including the Konsulta benefit packages.

“Basically kani siya nga activity is really to provide an avenue na makatapok-tapok tanan atoang mga stakeholders particularly atoang mga LGUs, national government agency, atoang mga health agencies, mga healthcare providers and at the same time apil pod atoang mga partner agencies sa private

(This activity aims to bring together all our stakeholders, including LGUs, national government agencies, health agencies, healthcare providers, and private partner agencies),” she said.

Guevara added that the event would inform stakeholders about PhilHealth’s services and programs, providing a platform to share knowledge and innovations for UHC implementation.

The event saw participation from around 420 to 450 individuals representing partner agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH), Davao City Health Office (CHO), Local Government Unit (LGU) of Cotabato, and other private companies.

Republic Act No. 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, mandates the establishment of a health technology assessment (HTA) as a fair and transparent priority-setting mechanism. This will inform the DOH and PhilHealth in developing policies, programs, and regulations, and in determining entitlements for drugs, medicines, devices, procedures, and services. RGP