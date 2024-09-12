PhilHealth-Davao urges non-members to register

PHILHEALTH-DAVAO Region is encouraging individuals who are not yet members to register and take advantage of the benefits the agency provides.

During the Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, September 10, 2024, at NCCC Victoria, Kleah Gayle D. Guevara, public relations officer at PhilHealth-Davao’s public affairs unit, shared that approximately 4.6 million individuals in the region are PhilHealth members, representing 84.65 percent membership coverage.

“We are striving po, of course for universal coverage ibig sabihin lahat po ay covered, lahat po ay registered sa PhilHealth (We are striving for universal coverage, meaning everyone is covered and registered with PhilHealth). We have ongoing efforts to ensure registration of all Filipinos or all citizens of this region,” she said.

Dr. Jose Cleo Bañes, head of the membership section, noted that the 4.6 million-member figure is current as of July 2024. He added that they are still waiting for data from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries to be uploaded into their database.

“Ang una po natin na enroll is yung listahan, were waiting for the central office na idownload sa atin ang 4Ps which malaki-laki ang data niya (The first group we enrolled was the listahanan, and we are awaiting the central office to download the 4Ps data, which is quite extensive,” he said.

PhilHealth-Davao data shows Davao City has the highest number of members, with 1,962,916, followed by Davao del Norte (943,386), Davao del Sur (714,443), Davao de Oro (599,272), Davao Oriental (436,474), and Davao Occidental with the lowest membership at 37,181.

PhilHealth-Davao Regional Vice President, Lawyer Harvey Carcedo, urged everyone to register, emphasizing that PhilHealth benefits are readily accessible when medical care is needed.

“Register to PhilHealth para po ma avail po natin yung mga benepisyo na naibigay ng PhilHealth sa atin then again PhilHealth was created for it to be given especially to the less fortunate individuals in our country (Register with PhilHealth so you can avail of the benefits, especially designed for the less fortunate in our country),” he said. RGP