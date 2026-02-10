PhilHealth Davao waives interest on old premiums

PHILHEALTH-DAVAO Region will roll out a one-time waiver on interest charges for missed premium payments this year, aiming to help delinquent employers settle long-standing obligations and return to compliance.

Germaine M. Tan, officer in charge of the Field Operations Division of PhilHealth–Davao, said the waiver covers unpaid contributions from July 2013 to December 2024 and is available only in 2026.

“Pwede po sila mag avail ng one time waiver interest bayaran lang po nila yung premium, and we will waive the interest (Employers can avail of a one-time interest waiver. They only need to pay the premium, and PhilHealth will waive the interest),” Tan said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, Feb. 9, at SM City Davao.

Tan said PhilHealth has offered interest waivers since 2013, but found that most employers only apply when financial difficulties pile up.

She said many businesses struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country’s economic recovery took time. In response, the PhilHealth Board approved the one-time waiver to ease the burden on employers and encourage them to settle arrears.

To qualify, employers must enroll their workers under the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) and ensure completion of the First Patient Encounter (FPE), as required under PhilHealth policy. Tan said the requirement ensures that workers and their families are not only covered on paper but are also linked to primary health care services.

Tan urged employers with unpaid contributions to take advantage of the waiver, noting that roughly one in five employers in the region remains delinquent.

She said employers may submit a payment proposal depending on their capacity. Those who settle their delinquent accounts within one month will pay no interest. Employers who choose staggered payments over two to six months will be charged a 1 percent interest, while those paying over seven to 12 months will incur a 2 percent interest.

As of September 2025, Tan said there were 17,185 registered employers in the Davao Region, mostly in the retail sector and among large firms. Of these, 13,602 employers have remitted contributions, translating to a compliance rate of 79.1 percent.

She said some delinquent employers have already paid their premium contributions but have yet to submit the required reports. PhilHealth is urging them to complete the documentation to update their records.

PhilHealth said the one-time waiver on interest charges is meant to help employers, self-employed individuals, and other covered members with long-standing contribution obligations. The waiver applies only to interest charges and does not cover unpaid premiums. It aims to provide relief by stopping the accumulation of compounded interest while encouraging members to return to full compliance. RGP