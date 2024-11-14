PhilHealth doubles down in fight against dengue

AS DENGUE fever cases continue to rise in the country, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has significantly increased its benefit package for severe dengue from P16,000 to P47,000, effective November 1, 2024.

This substantial increase, part of PhilHealth's ongoing benefit rationalization, aims to provide adequate financial risk protection to Filipinos who are afflicted with the disease. Earlier this year, the state health insurer had already raised its benefit package for dengue with or without warning signs from P10,000 to P13,000.

"PhilHealth is committed to supporting Filipinos, most especially during these challenging times”, said PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr.

"With this two-fold increase in health insurance coverage for severe dengue, we hope to alleviate the financial burden on affected families. There is no more reason to delay seeking immediate medical treatment upon observing dengue symptoms, sagot po kayo ng PhilHealth.”

As of October 4, 2024, the Department of Health reported 269,467 dengue cases nationwide, with the National Capital Region reaching alert level due to 24,232 in recorded cases.

PhilHealth reminds the public that patients availing of services beyond the minimum standards of care in non-ward accommodations, including additional services unrelated to dengue management in accredited private health facilities, shall have co-payment. Meanwhile, services in non-basic accommodations in public facilities shall be subject to fixed co-payment.

In these cases, patients will be charged with additional fees for upgraded services (private, executive, or suite rooms), choice of physicians, and the use of amenities such as refrigerators, microwave ovens, and Wi-Fi. As part of informed consent, the attending physicians are required to thoroughly inform patients of minimum standards of care for the management of severe dengue, and the resulting out-of-pocket or co-payment arising from the availment of amenities and upgraded services mentioned above.

For further inquiries on the severe dengue package and other benefits packages, members may call PhilHealth's 24/7 Hotline at (02) 866-225-88 or at mobile numbers (Smart) 0998-857-2957, 0968-865-4670, (Globe) 0917-127-5987, or 0917-110-9812. PR