PhilHealth launches Yakap Maps to easily find accredited partners

RESIDENTS of the Davao Region now have a faster and more convenient way to find accredited healthcare providers following the official launch of PhilHealth Yakap Maps, a Google Maps-based digital platform designed to consolidate and display all accredited PhilHealth Yakap Clinics and Gamot Facilities across the region.

“In line with PhilHealth’s continuing efforts to improve access to quality healthcare under the Universal Health Care program, the PhilHealth Regional Office 11 announces the availability of the PhilHealth Yakap Maps, a Google Maps-based digital platform that consolidates and displays all accredited PhilHealth Yakap Clinics and Gamot Facilities within Region 11,” said lawyer Harvey L. Carcedo, Regional Vice-President of PhilHealth-Davao.

The launch coincided with the regional unveiling of Yakap PhilHealth, or the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program last 2025 under the theme “Progress in Focus: Enhanced PhilHealth Benefit Packages and the Outpatient Mental Health (OMH) Package.”

The event, organized through PhilHealth’s Pulse initiative — Promoting UHC through Linkages, Synergy, and Engagement — brought together local government officials, government agencies, and medical professionals to highlight renewed commitment to universal health care and expanded primary care access for Filipinos.

Yakap, which stands for “Yamang Alagang Kalinga sa Ating Pamilya,” is PhilHealth’s flagship program providing essential primary care services, including consultations, preventive health checks, maternal care, and other medical interventions. The program integrates the PhilHealth Gamot initiative (Guaranteed Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment), giving members access to an expanded formulary of up to 75 essential drugs, with annual coverage of up to P20,000 per member and no co-payment required at accredited pharmacies.

Dr. Grace Amistoso, PhilHealth-Davao OIC-Assistant Regional Director, previously said the Yakap program strengthens the primary healthcare approach by ensuring that every Filipino can access essential medical services without financial hardship.

The program also expands laboratory and diagnostic procedures, increasing coverage from 13 to 19 tests to support early detection and reduce the burden of preventable diseases. These services are now available at an expanding network of accredited Yakap clinics, pharmacies, and health facilities nationwide.

The PhilHealth Yakap Maps allows Dabawenyos to easily locate partner clinics and pharmacies via mobile phones, tablets, or computers, using an official link or QR code provided by PhilHealth. Authorities encourage all beneficiaries in the region to utilize the tool to make informed decisions and fully maximize the benefits available under the Yakap and Gamot programs.

By centralizing facility information, the digital map aims to reduce confusion, improve efficiency, and help more residents promptly access preventive and essential healthcare services, reinforcing PhilHealth’s goal of bringing quality healthcare closer to the people. DEF