PhilHealth members can now request transfer to preferred YAKAP Clinic

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) announced that YAKAP beneficiaries can now request reassignment to a new YAKAP Clinic during the fourth quarter of the year, providing members greater freedom and flexibility in accessing primary healthcare services.

Transfer Rules:

· Beneficiaries who have not yet availed their First Patient Encounter may apply for a clinic transfer at any time during the year, with approved requests taking effect immediately.

· Beneficiaries who have completed their FPE may only request a transfer during the fourth quarter (October to December) of the current year. Approved transfers will take effect on January 1 of the following year.

To request a transfer, members must visit any PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) for member verification and liveness checking via the PhilHealth Check Utility (PCU). Applicants who cannot complete PCU verification, such as those whose PhilSys registration has not yet been finalized, may present one valid government-issued identification card or other acceptable documents, together with a duly accomplished Primary Care Selection Form. Beneficiaries unable to personally request their transfer, may authorize a representative by submitting an authorization letter and valid IDs for both the member and the representative. Upon request approval, beneficiaries will receive an email notification confirming their assignment to their new YAKAP Clinic.

For inquiries and assistance, members may contact the PhilHealth Action Center at (02) 8662-2588 or visit the nearest PhilHealth Regional Office or Local Health Insurance Office. PR