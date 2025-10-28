PhilHealth pushes for early detection vs breast cancer

In line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is promoting early detection and reminding members of their financial coverage for breast cancer treatment, aligning with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.'s priority on improving healthcare in the country.

The Philippines has extremely low breast cancer screening rates, which is linked to the country having one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates in Asia. According to a 2023 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, only 1% of Filipino women were screened for cancer, translating to only 540,000 women out of an estimated 54 million getting screened. Compounding the issue is that a significant majority — as high as 65% — of breast cancer cases are diagnosed in the advanced stage, greatly reducing the 5-year relative survival rate.

To address the financial barrier that often delays diagnosis and treatment, the PhilHealth Z Benefit Package for Breast Cancer has been substantially enhanced. The package has increased by 1300%, reaching up to P1.4 million from the previous P100,000. The benefit now covers patients with breast cancer across Stages 0 to 4, including those who are already undergoing treatment. As of September 2025, the amount paid for Z Benefit Package for Breast Cancer has reached a total of P72.03M.

PhilHealth Yakap (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program) further reinforces this as it covers selected outpatient cancer screening tests for breast cancer including financial coverage for a mammogram (P2,610) and breast ultrasound (P1,350). By providing extensive financial protection from initial diagnostic tests to complex targeted therapy, PhilHealth aims to remove the cost as a barrier and encourage patients to seek care early, improving outcomes for a disease that is curable when detected in its initial stages.

"Sa pamamagitan ng PhilHealth Yakap, ginagawa naming mas madali at mas abot-kaya ang serbisyong pangkalusugan. Hinihikayat ko ang bawat babae na huwag ipagpaliban ang inyong kalusugan. Magpa-check-up, follow-up, at sundan ang tamang gamutan. Ito ang karapatan ninyo, at narito kami para suportahan kayo," said PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado.

For more details on PhilHealth Yakap and Z Benefit Package for Breast Cancer and other benefits, members may call PhilHealth’s 24/7 touch points at (02) 866-225-88 or mobile numbers (Smart) 0998-857-2957, 0968-865-4670, (Globe) 0917-1275987 or 0917-1109812. PR