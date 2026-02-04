Philhealth warns vs phishing, other online scam

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has reminded the public to stay alert for red flags when accessing online services, warning that phishing schemes and other digital scams have become increasingly prevalent.

In an advisory, PhilHealth cautioned its members and the general public against fake and unauthorized websites posing as official PhilHealth platforms for registration and member services.

“It has come to our attention that several suspicious websites are mimicking the official PhilHealth interface to deceive users into providing sensitive information. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and follow these guidelines to identify legitimate platform,” said PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado.

PhilHealth emphasized that users should verify website addresses before entering any personal information. The agency stressed that its only official website is [www.philhealth.gov.ph] (http://www.philhealth.gov.ph), noting that legitimate Philippine government websites typically end in .gov.ph.

Websites using other domain extensions such as .com or .net may be fraudulent.

The public was also advised to watch out for unauthorized or poorly replicated logos, which scammers often use to appear legitimate. PhilHealth urged users to compare website branding with official materials from PhilHealth offices or its verified social media accounts.

In addition, PhilHealth reiterated that it does not request direct payments, bank transfers, donations, or sensitive login credentials through unofficial websites or unsecured platforms.

"We take the security of our members' information seriously, and we encourage the public to only use our official website for any transactions and to report any suspicious links or pages immediately,” Dr. Mercado added.

PhilHealth encouraged the public to avoid clicking suspicious links and to report questionable websites through its official channels, including its verified Facebook page @PhilHealthOfficial, email [actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph](mailto:actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph), or via its official website.

Members may also report suspected fraudulent websites to the nearest PhilHealth Regional Office or contact the Corporate Action Center at (02) 866-225-88.

PhilHealth reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure and reliable digital services and called on the public to work together in preventing online fraud and protecting members’ benefits. DEF