Philippine delegation spotlights innovation at Los Angeles forum

CALIFORNIA, USA — On their journey to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in partnership with the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (Seipi); hosted the Trade, Technology, Innovation & Investment Forum in Los Angeles. This event, held at the Kumu USA Studios, drew approximately 50 startups, technology firms, and chambers of commerce from Southern California.

The forum highlighted the Philippines' capabilities in the electronics and semiconductor sectors, offering a platform to explore opportunities and forge partnerships in the U.S. market.

“With the Philippine Mindfacturing Strategy, our knowledge, and innovation-driven industrial approach, we are steadfast in integrating automation and digital technologies that focus strongly on innovation and entrepreneurship,” DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba emphasized.

“This strategy is pivotal in our transition to high-value products and services in sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, IT-BPM, electric vehicles, EV battery storage, and the creative industries,” Undersecretary Aldaba added as she pointed out that investing in the Philippines today means investing in a future of progress and advanced development.

The collaboration among these four government agencies and the private sector positions the Philippines at the forefront of presenting its leading export sector at the global innovation stage of CES 2024, which ran from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas.

In line with CES 2024's focus on human-to-human interaction to advance the innovation landscape, the Philippine delegation aimed to establish and strengthen trade, innovation, and investment ties with major global industry players.

The mission's goals included promoting Philippine startups, advancing research and development, and keeping abreast of the latest consumer products, technologies, and innovations. Also, the mission boasts the very first Philippine Booth at the CES which is the biggest technology show in the world.

The Philippine Booth serves as an affirmation that the Filipinos can indeed make it happen in any part of the world. It showcased different technologies such as smart servers for home and industrial automation, smart locks, smart meters, smart plugs, and a tech start-up FISH-I (technology that uses artificial intelligence for fish visual census and rapid reef fish assessment).

This visit marked the fourth international mission of the Philippine electronics industry, following successful participation in 2019, 2020, and 2023. These missions have led to increased exports, potential sales, investments, and enhanced global presence and capabilities for the Philippine electronics sector.PR