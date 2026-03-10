Philippine Eagle nesting site discovered in Surigao del Norte

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) hopes to identify all ancient nesting sites in the country to help conserve the species, with the discovery of a new active nesting site of the Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) in Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.
Jayson Ibañez, PEF director for Research and Conservation, said that with the founding of the nesting site in Gigaquit, the foundation aims to locate all ancient nesting sites of Philippine Eagles in the country with the help of the local government, indigenous people, and the community.
“We believe that it's just right, morally right that the Philippine Eagles are safely breeding in their own homes, that’s the goal,” he said on March 2, 2026, in Barangay Sico-Sico.
Ibañez said that Philippine Eagle nesting sites are ancient and that, in order to preserve the species, there is a need to protect their nesting areas so the eagles can safely lay their eggs and repopulate.
He shared how they rescued a juvenile Philippine Eagle, which they later named Balikatan, in 2020 at Sitio Bayobo, Barangay Mahanub in Gigaquit. This discovery gave them clues that its parents were nearby.
After five years of searching, the PEF, together with the Gigaquit Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) and the Tubod Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), located Balikatan’s parents.
The Philippine Eagle is listed as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It is considered one of the rarest birds of prey in the world.
The species has an estimated population of only about 400 or even fewer breeding pairs in the wild.
Apart from the Philippine Eagle, the elusive Mindanao Bleeding Heart (Gallicolumba crinigera) has also been sighted in the forests of Mt. Hilong-Hilong in Surigao del Norte. The bird is known to be ground-dwelling and endemic to the country. It is widely recognized for its distinctive red patch, and sightings of the species are extremely rare.
On the same day, the PEF, together with the Local Government Unit of Gigaquit, launched the campaign “Wildlife is Here in Gigaquit” for the protection of the country’s national bird. During the launch, organizers mounted a photo exhibit, conducted an information drive for students of Lasicam Perral National High School, and unveiled a Philippine Eagle egg that failed to hatch to raise awareness about protecting the nesting pair.
Protecting the birds, protecting the environment
William K. Hotchkiss, president and CEO of Cantilan Bank and former trustee of the PEF, said that the Philippine Eagle is a powerful symbol of ecological resilience, highlighting how its presence indicates healthy and intact forests.
He stressed that protecting the Philippine Eagle also means protecting watersheds. Hence, the protection of the country’s national bird is not just a wildlife advocacy but also a watershed strategy.
Hotchkiss highlighted the importance of Mt. Hilong-Hilong, saying that the mountain blocks northeastern Mindanao from typhoons and sustains rivers that flow into nearby communities. The mountain is home to biodiversity found in the Philippines.
He said that protecting the mountain means protecting the ecological backbone of the Caraga Region.
Hotchkiss commended the Municipality of Gigaquit for declaring the Philippine Eagle and the Mindanao Bleeding Heart as its flagship species, citing how both species symbolize both strength and fragility in the area’s forests. He said that by declaring these species as municipal symbols, Gigaquit has made a powerful statement: biodiversity is identity, and conservation is policy.
Meanwhile, Maria Luz S. Eupena, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources in Gigaquit, said that wildlife is not separate from humans but rather part of the people’s identity, heritage, and future.
She said that Gigaquit’s commitment to conservation is reflected in Municipal Ordinance No. 2005-15, which serves as the foundation for the municipality’s efforts in protecting wildlife, regulating destructive practices, and promoting responsible stewardship.
“However, policies alone are not enough. The true strength of Municipal Ordinance No. 2005-15 lies in the cooperation of our people. Conservation is a shared duty. It requires vigilance, discipline, and genuine love for the environment,” she said.
Eupena added that the local government should remain firm in implementing environmental laws and stand against illegal hunting, wildlife trafficking, and habitat destruction. She said that sustainable livelihoods should be promoted instead of work that exploits nature.
Similarly, Marotes Mangongas, Barangay Captain of Barangay Sico-Sico, said that the forests of her barangay are home to numerous species that depend on humans for protection and that it is the community’s responsibility to protect them. She said that by protecting the environment, people can continue to enjoy clean air, drinking water, and food.
Mangongas added that as the barangay captain of Sico-Sico, it is important that conservation starts at the community level, stressing that even small actions can make a huge difference.
“Bisan ang yano nga paglabay sa basura sa hustong lugar, paglikay sa illegal nga pagpangayam ug pagputol sa kahoy, ug pagtudlo sa kabataan sa paghigugma sa kalikupan, dako na kaayo nga epekto (Even simple acts such as disposing of trash in the proper place, avoiding illegal hunting and cutting of trees, and teaching children to love and care for the environment already have a very significant impact),” she said.
She then called on the residents of her barangay to unite in protecting the environment and wildlife, urging the public to be responsible in their actions so that the younger generation will still be able to witness the beauty of nature.
No to mining
As mining continues to threaten forests in the province, Gigaquit’s ban on mining in the municipality serves as a testament to the local government’s choice to prioritize ecological security.
Hotchkiss said that by protecting the forests and watersheds of Gigaquit, the local government is also protecting its agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and the long-term welfare of its people.
“Gigaquit now stands as a model for upstream LGUs — proving that sustainability is not anti-development. It is smart development,” he said.
The Municipality of Gigaquit strongly opposes mining in the area to protect the Baoy watershed, forests, and the newly discovered active nesting site of the Philippine Eagle.
Encourage the youth
Hotchkiss said that the protection of the Philippine Eagle should not only be institutional but should also be passed on to the youth, noting that they are the next guardians of the watershed.
He said that students should not only see themselves as learners but also as defenders of rivers, forests, and wildlife. He added that the protection of the Philippine Eagle and the Mindanao Bleeding Heart will be strongest when carried forward by the younger generation.
Ibañez, during his talk with students of Lasicam Perral National High School, said that they have a role to play in raising awareness about the forests where the Philippine Eagle nesting sites are located. He said they can help spread information that a pair of Philippine Eagles lives in the forests of Gigaquit and that these birds must be protected. RGP