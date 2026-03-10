Philippine Eagle nesting site discovered in Surigao del Norte

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) hopes to identify all ancient nesting sites in the country to help conserve the species, with the discovery of a new active nesting site of the Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) in Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.

Jayson Ibañez, PEF director for Research and Conservation, said that with the founding of the nesting site in Gigaquit, the foundation aims to locate all ancient nesting sites of Philippine Eagles in the country with the help of the local government, indigenous people, and the community.

“We believe that it's just right, morally right that the Philippine Eagles are safely breeding in their own homes, that’s the goal,” he said on March 2, 2026, in Barangay Sico-Sico.

Ibañez said that Philippine Eagle nesting sites are ancient and that, in order to preserve the species, there is a need to protect their nesting areas so the eagles can safely lay their eggs and repopulate.

He shared how they rescued a juvenile Philippine Eagle, which they later named Balikatan, in 2020 at Sitio Bayobo, Barangay Mahanub in Gigaquit. This discovery gave them clues that its parents were nearby.

After five years of searching, the PEF, together with the Gigaquit Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) and the Tubod Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), located Balikatan’s parents.

The Philippine Eagle is listed as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It is considered one of the rarest birds of prey in the world.

The species has an estimated population of only about 400 or even fewer breeding pairs in the wild.

Apart from the Philippine Eagle, the elusive Mindanao Bleeding Heart (Gallicolumba crinigera) has also been sighted in the forests of Mt. Hilong-Hilong in Surigao del Norte. The bird is known to be ground-dwelling and endemic to the country. It is widely recognized for its distinctive red patch, and sightings of the species are extremely rare.

On the same day, the PEF, together with the Local Government Unit of Gigaquit, launched the campaign “Wildlife is Here in Gigaquit” for the protection of the country’s national bird. During the launch, organizers mounted a photo exhibit, conducted an information drive for students of Lasicam Perral National High School, and unveiled a Philippine Eagle egg that failed to hatch to raise awareness about protecting the nesting pair.