Philippine Hanging Parrot spotted in Nabunturan

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) reported the presence of the Guaiabero (Bolbopsittaeus lunulatus), commonly known as the Philippine Hanging Parrot, at the Mainit Hot Springs Protected Landscape (MHSPL), in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

The Guaiabero was documented during a Biodiversity Monitoring System (BMS) survey conducted by staff from the Protected Area Management Office (Pamo).

The parrot is commonly found in lowland and secondary forests and is known for its green plumage, darker back, and darker shades on its wings.

The name Guaiabero is derived from the bird’s fondness for eating guavas. This bird is a species of parrot in the family Psittaculidae and belongs to the monotypic genus Bolbopsittacus. It is also closely related to lovebirds and is endemic to the Philippines.

Despite its small size, the bird contributes to forest regeneration by feeding on fruits, flowers, and seeds, helping disperse plant species throughout forest ecosystems.

“The presence of Guaiabero in MHSPL serves as a reminder of the richness of the Philippines’ biodiversity, specifically in the province of Davao de Oro,” DENR-Davao said in a statement on March 11, 2026.

“Protecting this small, but unique bird is part of a broader commitment to conserving the country’s natural heritage and maintaining the balance of nature,” the department continued.

According to online data, its IUCN Status is “Least Concern”, meaning that this species is still abundant and at low risk of extinction in its own habitat.

However, according to the data from BirdLife International, Guaiabero population trend is decreasing. Despite its “Least Concern” status, it is threatened by habitat loss from logging and agricultural expansion, and it is sometimes trapped for the pet trade, where it has low survival rates.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) Concurrent Protected Area Superintendent (PASU), Rita Fe Gunn, said that MHSPL is rich in biodiversity based on the results of the latest BMS survey.

She added that protection and conservation efforts in the protected landscape should be sustained through collaborative efforts from all sectors.

Aside from the Philippine Hanging Parrot, the BMS monitoring team also documented other avian species, including the Philippine Pygmy Woodpecker, Brahminy Kite, Philippine Serpent Eagle, and the Coleto.

The presence of these species highlights the rich biodiversity of the protected landscape. RGP