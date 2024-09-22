Philippines' Sonny Wagdos dominates Asics Meta Time Trials Thailand 2024

Cambodia Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist Sonny Wagdos once again brought pride to the Philippines after winning the men's 10K invitational category title at the Asics Meta Time Trials Thailand 2024, held at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday morning, September 22, 2024.
The 31-year-old former University of Mindanao (UM) athletics varsity standout finished with 31 minutes and 29.220 seconds (31:29.220) to secure the championship, although he fell short of beating his personal best of 30:50.
Wagdos, whose family resides in Davao City, outpaced fellow national team member Richard Salano, who finished second at 31:30.980. Malaysian runner Vimal Govendarajoo took third place with a time of 31:55.920.
In an interview with SunStar Davao via Messenger, Wagdos shared that he was confident about winning the race, having led from the start to the finish.
(Yes, Ma'am. I felt I could take first place because the strong competitors from Indonesia and Nepal weren't here)," he said.
Rounding out the top 10 were Nguyen Anh Tru of Vietnam (32:05.880), Bigyan Limbu of Nepal (32:23.370), Iqbal Saputra of Indonesia (32:25.800), Jon Lim (32:27.850), Arlan Arbois Jr of the Philippines (33:02.660), Haziq Hamzah of Malaysia (33:34.590), and Tony Payne of Thailand (33:57.240).
Wagdos acknowledged that he was up against formidable competitors. "Mga kalaban man nako gihapon sila sa SEA Games (I raced against them in the SEA Games as well)," he added.
He had recently claimed the men's 5K title in the llaollao Run Club Challenge Time Trial 1, held on an out-and-back course from the SM MOA Complex, just a week before his victory in Bangkok. MLSA