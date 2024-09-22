Philippines' Sonny Wagdos dominates Asics Meta Time Trials Thailand 2024

Cambodia Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist Sonny Wagdos once again brought pride to the Philippines after winning the men's 10K invitational category title at the Asics Meta Time Trials Thailand 2024, held at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday morning, September 22, 2024.

The 31-year-old former University of Mindanao (UM) athletics varsity standout finished with 31 minutes and 29.220 seconds (31:29.220) to secure the championship, although he fell short of beating his personal best of 30:50.

Wagdos, whose family resides in Davao City, outpaced fellow national team member Richard Salano, who finished second at 31:30.980. Malaysian runner Vimal Govendarajoo took third place with a time of 31:55.920.