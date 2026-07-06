PhilSA launches HiRAYA for student research

QUEZON CITY — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is set to recognize outstanding high school students doing space research through the PhilSA High School Research and Innovation Award to Yield Advancement in Space Science and Technology, or PhilSA HiRAYA.

The award will be conferred on student researchers participating in the Department of Education’s Regional Science and Technology Fair (RSTF) and National Science and Technology Fair (NSTF), whose research aligns with PhilSA’s Key Development Areas. These include national security and development, hazard management and climate studies, space research and development, space industry and capacity building, space education and awareness, and international cooperation.

"I’m excited to see the works of our student researchers and award HIRAYA for the first time, recognizing the ingenuity of our high school students and their future contributions in shaping our space ecosystem,” PhilSA Ad Interim Director General Gay Jane P. Perez, Ph.D. emphasized the importance of cultivating research capabilities of students on space.

“The next breakthrough in space technology, or even the country’s next satellite, may come from these young researchers. Through initiatives like HiRAYA, we hope to cultivate a stronger culture of learning, innovation, and scientific excellence among the next generation of Filipinos.”

Eligible research topics include, but are not limited to, atmospheric science, climate science, astronomy and cosmology, control theory, remote sensing, machine learning, and other related fields that contribute to the advancement of space science and technology.

Through HiRAYA, PhilSA aims to encourage greater interest in space research among high school students while fostering future collaboration between young researchers and the Philippine space sector.

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges from PhilSA based on relevance to the Agency’s Key Development Areas, creativity, scientific and engineering thought, research thoroughness, research skills, and clarity of presentation.

One research project per region will be recognized during the RSTF, while up to three (3) awards will be conferred at the NSTF level. Awardees will receive cash prizes together with certificates and plaques of recognition.

The name HiRAYA is derived from the Filipino word hiraya, which translates to “vision” or “the fruit of one’s hopes and dreams.” The award reflects PhilSA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Filipino scientists, researchers, and innovators who will contribute to the growth of the country’s space economy.

Students and advisers are encouraged to conceptualize research entries that qualify for PhilSA HiRAYA in preparation for DepEd’s science fairs. For the latest announcements on the Regional and National Science and Technology Fairs, please follow DepEd on social media. PR