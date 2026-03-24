PhilSA, UNOOSA advance ASEAN Space Safety in Manila 2026

AS SPACE becomes more congested, understanding what is happening in orbit and sharing that knowledge is critical to avoiding collisions and protecting satellites and their space-based services that people rely on every day. The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), in partnership with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), convened the ASEAN Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Space Traffic Management (STM) Seminar-Workshop on March 12-13, 2026 in Manila.

“For ASEAN—a region whose economies, disaster response systems, aviation, shipping, and digital connectivity are deeply dependent on space-based services—the stakes are direct and concrete,” said ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn.

“What protects satellites, investments, and ultimately the services that space provides to our economies and our societies, is when that data is shared in what we call space traffic coordination. Space traffic coordination allows data to be translated into action. When operators communicate with each other, they can maneuver safely out of each other's way,” said UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini.

The two-day workshop brought together representatives from ASEAN Member States, policymakers, technical experts, and commercial operators to advance a coordinated regional approach to space safety through data, transparency, and cooperation. Discussions focused on:

· Space Situational Awareness (SSA): improving observation, tracking, and predicting trajectories of objects in orbit

· Space Traffic Management (STM): translating data into action through communication and operational coordination

· Understanding space weather impacts on satellites and critical infrastructure

· Strengthening policy frameworks to support SSA and coordination efforts

· Building ASEAN regional capacity through collaboration, trust, and data-sharing

Alongside the seminar-workshop, PhilSA also mounted an exhibit showcasing the Philippine government’s ongoing efforts to monitor rocket launches and the debris that fall within Philippine territory.

“As global launch rates continue to accelerate, debris shed during staging events and the uncontrolled reentry of large rocket upper stages pose growing hazards—not only to other spacecraft, but to civil aviation and to populations on the ground," said PhilSA Deputy Director General Dr. Marc Caesar R. Talampas when he delivered the Philippine’s position during the opening session. “The Philippines invites our ASEAN partners to consider broadening the scope of our regional SSA/STM framework to include the complete arc of a space object’s life—from launch through reentry—and to explore how our region can develop coordinated protocols and capabilities that protect both our space assets and our people on the ground.”

Following the seminar-workshop, PhilSA and UNOOSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration across space law, the use of space-based information for disaster risk reduction and emergency response, capacity-building, public engagement, and more. Initiatives include a public lecture on space law, and the global release of PhilSA’s “Si Tala at ang Kanyang Lakbay Kalawakan!”, a children’s activity book on space law and international cooperation, which will now be adapted into all six official UN languages—Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

Strengthening ASEAN cooperation in space

The ASEAN seminar-workshop forms part of the Philippines’ continuing efforts to advance regional dialogue and collaboration in space governance.

“As the Philippines chairs the ASEAN this year, we are also proposing an ASEAN Declaration on Space Cooperation. More than a formal statement, this declaration reflects a shared regional vision to strengthen collaboration in space science, technology, and innovation, including cooperation in SSA and STM. Through this, we hope to further advance ASEAN’s collective capacity to harness space technologies in support of disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, economic growth, and inclusive development across our region,” said PhilSA Ad Interim Director General Dr. Gay Jane P. Perez.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn shares the same vision: “As ASEAN's space capabilities mature, the ambition must be matched with stewardship. This is what makes the anticipated ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Space Cooperation the most consequential commitment in this domain this year. It will formalize our collective intent to pursue responsible, secure, and forward-looking space governance. I commend the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair, for driving this initiative forward.” PR