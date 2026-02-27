PHINMA Properties gives thanks as Arezzo Place Davao is now home to over 4K residents

ON FEBRUARY 19, 2026, PHINMA Properties held an intimate Sell-Out and Thanksgiving Gathering for Arezzo Place Davao, celebrating the project’s successful completion and full sell-out.

Held at Casa Asuncion Clubhouse in Arezzo Place Davao, the relaxed evening brought together the Hizon-Velez family, represented by Mr. PepC Velez; Arezzo Place Davao Condominium Corporation’s (APDCC) Board of Directors; some members of PHINMA Properties Management Committee led by President & CEO Raphael B. Felix; and key team members who have been part of the project’s journey over the years.

More than a celebration of a fully sold project, the gathering honored the partnership, perseverance, and shared vision that transformed Arezzo Place Davao into the vibrant residential community it is today.

From vision to a thriving community

Launched in November 2014, Arezzo Place Davao was envisioned as a thoughtfully designed residential community inspired by timeless character, yet purposefully built for Filipino families and the way they live, gather, and grow.

Spanning 2.6 hectares, the development comprises 12 residential buildings and a dedicated parking building, complemented by amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, basketball court, and playground. These shared spaces were carefully planned to support everyday life and foster a strong sense of community, the bayanihan spirit PHINMA Properties proudly espouses in its communities.

From its early stages of development through steady construction milestones and strong market response, the project progressed through close collaboration between PHINMA Properties and its joint venture partners, the Hizon-Velez & Hizon-Reyes families.

Today, fully turned over and actively occupied, Arezzo Place Davao is home to more than 4,000 residents — a testament to consistent stewardship and enduring trust built over the years.

Messages of gratitude and partnership

The evening featured messages from PHINMA Properties’ COO for Visayas and Mindanao Operations, who reflected on overseeing a pivotal phase of the project’s growth and witnessing its evolution into a fully realized community.

Representing the joint venture partnership, Mr. PepC Velez highlighted the trust and collaboration that anchored the project through the years — emphasizing that milestones like this are built not only on strategy, but on strong relationships of the various stakeholders.

A tribute video was also presented, revisiting key milestones of the project and featuring interviews from some members of the on-ground team.

Closing the program, after giving profuse thanks to the project team, the sellers, and more so the Hizon-Velez & Hizon-Reyes families, PHINMA Properties President & CEO Raphael B. Felix reflected that besides the milestones featured in the tribute videos and personal testimonies narrated that evening are thousands of daily stories unfolding among the residents who now call Arezzo Place Davao home.

“To homes well lived, and communities well built,” he said, capturing the spirit of the milestone.

Stories that built the community

The evening was further enriched by personal stories from team members who had been part of the project’s growth. From humble beginnings at the site to the completion of the final buildings, their memories brought warmth and nostalgia to the celebration.

These reflections underscored a simple truth: while sell-out marks an important achievement, it is the families within it — who ultimately define its success.

A living community, a lasting legacy

Today, Arezzo Place Davao stands not just as a completed development, but as a living community within Davao City.

Its shared spaces, including streets and amenities named in honor of the Hizon Family, now witness daily life unfold: neighbors connecting, children playing, and families building their futures.

The Sell-Out and Thanksgiving Gathering was a moment to pause and acknowledge this shared accomplishment — a celebration not only of units sold, but of a partnership honored and a community brought to life. PR