Phivolcs urges quake readiness amid identification of 5 faults in Davao City

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reminded residents to remain prepared for earthquakes after identifying five active faults in Davao City, while continuing its round-the-clock monitoring of seismic and volcanic activities across the country.

‎‎Edward Louise E. Arquillas of Phivolcs said the agency operates 128 monitoring stations nationwide that oversee earthquakes and volcanic eruptions 24/7 to provide timely and reliable information to the public.

‎‎"We provide information on earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. We have 128 monitoring stations across the Philippines operating 24/7," Arquillas said during the National Disaster Resilience Month 2026 Regional Resilience Information Caravan on July 3, 2026, at the Pinnacle Hotel in Davao.

‎‎Arquillas also revealed that the Davao Region has 18 active faults, with five specifically located in Davao City. These are the Tamugan Fault, Lacson Fault, Dacudao Fault, Panyan-Biao (Escuela) Fault, and the New Carmen Fault, which he identified as the closest active fault to the city's downtown area, particularly near Maa.

‎‎He added that some schools have been identified as being situated directly above active fault lines, including Mintal National High School and Los Amigos National High School. However, he clarified that Philvocs is still validating other schools that may also be located along active faults.

‎‎"Ang amoang pahimangno, kung maglinog, dili kita magkara-kara o magpanic, kundi mag-adto dayon kita sa lugar kung asa kita luwas aron dili kita maunsa,” Arquillas said.

(Our advice is that if an earthquake happens, don't panic. Instead, immediately move to a safe place to keep yourself secure and avoid injury.)

‎Phivolcs continues to strengthen public awareness campaigns and encourages communities to follow earthquake safety protocols to minimize risks and protect lives during seismic events. CATHY JANE ORIAS SPAMAST/ SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN