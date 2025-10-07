Phivolcs warns Davao City residents on active fault lines

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) has renewed its call for residents living on top of active fault lines to consider relocating, warning that a strong earthquake could cause catastrophic damage to their homes.

In a radio interview earlier this week, Kathleen Papiona, senior science research specialist at Phivolcs, said houses and buildings directly sitting on fault lines face the highest risk of ground rupture, one of the most destructive effects of an earthquake.

"If relocation is not an option due to financial or logistical reasons, she advised homeowners to reinforce and retrofit their properties to lessen the risk," Papiona advised.

The reminder followed the “Walk-the-Fault” activity held on October 6, 2025, in Barangay Mintal. The event, organized by Phivolcs, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), involved physically marking sections of the Dacudao Fault Line, where around 60 residential and commercial buildings were found standing directly above it. Authorities are still determining how many people may be affected.

Experts explained that Mintal is one of 15 barangays in Davao City intersected by the Lacson Fault, one of at least five active fault systems beneath the city. Others include the Tamugan, Dacudao, and New Carmen faults. This overlapping of faults makes Davao City, despite its rapid growth, particularly vulnerable to strong earthquakes.

The “Walk-the-Fault” campaign, now on its fourth run and second in Mintal since 2019, aims to help residents understand where active faults lie and how to reduce risks.

Papiona reminded the public that earthquakes can strike without warning, like the one that recently hit Bogo City, Cebu, where a fault line dormant for over 400 years suddenly moved.

CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baloran said that local disaster offices have a duty to inform and educate residents about such hazards.

Baloran underscored the importance of sharing information and teaching residents how to prepare for disasters. He said it is always better to be ready, noting that while typhoons can be predicted—their strength, path, and impact—no one can tell when an earthquake will strike. DEF