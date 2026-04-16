PHLPost announces full resumption of US-bound parcel services

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has announced the full resumption of its acceptance of letters and parcels bound for the United States starting April 13, 2026, following system upgrades to meet new US Customs requirements.

This marks the full restoration of services, after PHLPost earlier resumed US-bound shipments with certain limitations.

With these improvements now in place, Filipinos can once again send parcels to the United States without previous restrictions, making it easier to stay connected with family, friends, and business partners abroad.

The earlier limitations were due to updated US regulations requiring more detailed and accurate declarations for all incoming shipments.

To comply with these requirements, PHLPost has implemented a Customs Declaration System (CDS), which allows postal staff to record complete shipment details, including item description, declared value, and category.

The system also automatically computes applicable taxes and duties, which must now be paid by the sender prior to mailing. This helps ensure smoother processing and reduces the risk of delays upon arrival in the United States.

PHLPost has also partnered with Zonos, a global cross-border technology company, to provide more accurate and transparent computation of shipping costs.

With these enhancements, customers can expect: clearer and more transparent fees, faster processing, and improved tracking and delivery updates.

PHLPost reminds the public to provide complete and accurate information when sending parcels to avoid delays or penalties. Incomplete or incorrect declarations may result in additional charges imposed by US Customs.

Meanwhile, gift items valued below USD 100 may remain exempt from duties and taxes, subject to applicable regulations. PR