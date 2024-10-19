PHLPost announces resumption of Postal ID issuance

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) announces the resumption of the issuance of the Postal functional Card, popularly known as the Postal ID, which started last October 15, 2024 in all capturing and registration Post Office sites across the country. The functional card aims to provide address verification for any customers who will avail of the service.

Recognized as a government issued ID, the Postal ID is an address verification system. It ensures the correct delivery of letters and parcels. This is also being done in other Postal Administrations worldwide.

Government and private institutions can use the Postal ID to verify a recipient's identity and address.

For security purpose, end-users such as private companies and government agencies can partner with PHLPost’s Postal ID (PID) to access the PID Online Verification System (POVS), a web portal that allows end users to confirm the authenticity of the PID being presented to them.

PHLPost added that the Postal ID is a primary document in passport applications in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The public are advised to visit www.phlpost.gov.ph for information on the complete listing of capturing and registration Post Office sites or visit its facebook official social media pages found on PHLPost official website.

Likewise, PHLPost reminded the public not to fall in postal ID scams offering assistance for ID processing through Facebook and other social media channels. Transactions are on-site or directly to the Post Office.

“ We expect that people will be going to renew or apply for a Postal ID card at the very least, and the public should be aware not to fall from scammers who will try to get money and obtain their personal information via text or messages and through social media sites”, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.

He added, “Do not share personal or financial information, whether it's via Facebook, e-mail, phonecall, or text message. Apply for a Postal ID only at PHLPost offices.

The public were advised to submit their application forms and payments to the designated Post Office capturing sites.

The capturing and registration is done on-site. People should personally present to have their picture, fingerprints, and signature taken. The postal ID application is an easy and convenient process, as long as the requirements are correct and complete.

The Postal ID issued by PHLPost is a widely accepted document in postal transactions in the world by the Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations composed of 192 postal administration countries including PHLPost.

The Postal ID Card is honored in different transactions with government and financial institutions, as long as it's within the ID card's three (3) year validity period.The Postal ID Card will be delivered to the recipient's mailing address. Thus verifying the address of the cardholder. This is very essential in the process of Know Your Customer.

To bring its services closer to the public, PHLPost shall offer PID mobile enrollment service in barangays, business companies, organizations and events.

Meanwhile, PHLPost is now optimizing its mail and parcel delivery systems and improving overall efficiency and reliability capitalizing on the “Postal Trinity”. These include the establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide to provide efficient last mile delivery, reaching out even to far-flung areas of the country. The Barangay shall also be designated as capturing and registration sites.

Second will be the implementation of the new seven digit alphanumeric new ZIP Code PH from the old four digit which will standardize the addressing system in the country. Soon, the New Zip Code will be incorporated in the Postal ID Card.

Lastly, the third one will be the Kartero App or the K-App, a Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations and track in real time Postal ID Card delivery”, Postmaster General Carlos added.

Address verification service is a basic service offered by other postal administrations around the globe. PR