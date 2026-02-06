PHLPost expands services in Eastern Mindanao with Valentine’s campaign, Postal ID caravans

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is ramping up services in Eastern Mindanao with a Valentine’s delivery campaign, expanded Postal ID caravans, and enhanced freight and courier operations, officials announced Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Acting Marketing Chief Llylynn Mendoza said the initiatives aim to meet modern delivery and logistics demands while remaining affordable and accessible to the public.

‘Express Mo, Love Mo’ Valentine’s delivery

In time for Valentine’s Day, PHLPost launched its “Express Mo, Love Mo” campaign, offering delivery services for flowers and cakes within Davao City and nearby areas.

“Since February, we’ve started our Love Express campaign, delivering flowers and cakes. Customers can either order directly from PHLPost or bring their own items for delivery,” Mendoza said.

The campaign covers areas from Poblacion to Barangay Ma-a and Buhangin, with deliveries also available from PHLPost branches in Toril and Mintal to General Santos, Tagum, Cotabato, Koronadal, and Digos. Delivery fees start at P150.

Packages remain affordable, with bento cakes starting at P350 (delivery included) and flower arrangements from P500. Mendoza noted that a budget of around P1,000 can already cover both flowers and cake. Orders can be placed via QR codes available at PHLPost offices.

Postal ID services and community caravans

PHLPost continues to provide the Postal ID, a valid government-issued primary identification card equivalent to a driver’s license, passport, or national ID.

Regular applications take three to four weeks, while rush processing remains suspended. Applicants need a birth certificate and barangay clearance, and married women must submit a marriage certificate.

To improve accessibility, PHLPost will hold several Postal ID caravans across Eastern Mindanao, including one on February 9 at North Davao College, another on February 19 at the Calinan Post Office, and a final caravan on March 3 in Dahali, Davao del Norte.

In 2025, PHLPost issued around 58,000 Postal IDs across Eastern Mindanao, covering Regions 11 and 12 and parts of Surigao. Mendoza credited the increase to outreach efforts, including caravans and mall-based information drives.

“Caravans contributed significantly to this success, and we thank our media partners for helping us reach more people,” she said.

Enhanced freight and courier services

PHLPost is also strengthening its freight and courier services for government agencies and private clients. Agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) already rely on PHLPost for their logistics needs.

Both domestic and international parcel delivery are offered, with express services promising faster turnaround times. “If you want your package delivered quickly, we recommend our express service, which only takes about three working days. Rates for Mindanao shipments start at P60,” Mendoza said.

Modernizing the Postal Service

PHLPost is working to shed its image of slow delivery. With express pouches and courier services now comparable to private logistics firms such as LBC, J&T, and JRS, the agency aims to position itself as a competitive, modern logistics provider.

Customers can send a variety of items, from flowers and customized bouquets to practical goods such as rice, making PHLPost a one-stop service for both personal and corporate needs.

From Love Express to logistics expansion

From Valentine’s surprises to essential identification services and freight delivery ,PHLPost continues to expand its role in the community. Mendoza assured the public that the postal service remains a reliable partner, offering affordable, fast, and accessible services across Davao and neighboring areas.

With initiatives like the “Express Mo, Love Mo” campaign and strengthened courier operations, PHLPost is redefining itself not just as a traditional post office but as a modern logistics provider ready to meet both personal and business needs. SHERIZA ACOSTA, NDDU INTERN