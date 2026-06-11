PHLPost honors young heroes with new stamps

MANILA — A century and a half after their birth, Gregoria de Jesus and Emilio Jacinto continue to inspire Filipinos. Though they were young during the time of the Revolution, they made significant contributions to the struggle for the country’s freedom.

As part of the celebration of the 128th Anniversary of Independence Day, the Philippine Postal Corporation will launch commemorative stamps honoring the 150th birth anniversaries of Gregoria “Oriang” de Jesus and Emilio “Pingkian” Jacinto. The launch will take place at the Activity Area of Robinsons Place Ermita on June 12, 2026.

Known as the Lakambini of the Katipunan, Gregoria de Jesus became a symbol of strength, courage, and sacrifice during the revolution. Beyond being the wife of Andres Bonifacio, she played a crucial role in safeguarding the Katipunan’s documents, secrets, and operations.

Emilio Jacinto, on the other hand, was recognized as the “Brains of the Katipunan” due to his vital role in shaping the principles and ideas that guided the revolution. Despite his young age, his writings and patriotic ideals continue to be studied and valued to this day.

Through this new stamp issue, PHLPost aims to introduce more Filipinos—especially the youth—to the stories of these two revolutionaries who proved that age is not a barrier to serving the nation and creating meaningful change.

"Sa panahon kung kailan maraming kabataan ang naghahanap ng inspirasyon at mga huwaran, mahalagang maipakilala natin ang mga kabataang bayani na tumulong humubog sa ating bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng mga selyong ito, umaasa kaming mas maraming Pilipino ang muling matutuklasan ang kanilang mga kuwento at magpapahalaga sa kanilang kabayanihan,” said Postmaster General Maximo C. Sta. Maria III.

(In a time when many young people are searching for inspiration and role models, it is important to highlight young heroes who helped shape our nation. Through these stamps, we hope more Filipinos will rediscover their stories and appreciate their heroism.)

According to PHLPost, stamps are not only used for sending mail—they also serve as small pieces of history that carry the stories of the people who shaped the nation. With every stamp issue, important parts of the country’s history and culture are brought to life for future generations.

The commemorative stamps were designed by Jose Antonio A. Jayme, PHLPost’s in-house layout artist. They will be available to the public, stamp collectors, history enthusiasts, and other interested individuals starting June 12, 2026, at Robinsons Place Ermita and the Post Shop of the Manila Central Post Office. PR