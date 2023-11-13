PHLPost launches 256th-anniversary stamps

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) commemorates the 256th founding Anniversary of the establishment of the Philippine Postal Service on November 13, 14, and 15 with the opening of the three-day Stamp Exhibit highlighting the celebration of National Stamp Collecting Month to be held at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on November 13, Monday, to formally open the exhibit, featuring stamp collections of Philatelic collectors. The three-day exhibit is open to the public.

On the first day, PHLPost will launch the “Stamp on Stamps,” a historic milestone featuring the iconic Manila Central Post Office through the years, from its establishment in 1926 and before it was destroyed by fire.

“As a symbol of Filipino resiliency, we will not forget how this structure has stood through war and remains as proof of Manila's historic past. The iconic Post Office building, which serves as the headquarters of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has a much significant role in the country’s history and culture”, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.

He added, “The majestic post office building is a home to many historic and memorable events that pays tribute to great Filipinos who were immortalized through postage stamps”. Expected to grace the occasion is Tourism Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Atty. Mae Elaine T. Bathan.

The second day marks the launching of “Dogs in Philippine History Special Stamps'' which was inspired by the book “Dogs in Philippine History”, authored by Mr. Ian Christopher B. Alfonso. The stamps awaken our understanding and treatment of dogs as it unfolds with the history of our country. PHLPosts have utilized the book in designing these magnificent stamps which are expected to be appreciated by Dog and History lovers. Victorino Manalo, Chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will lead the unveiling of the historic dog stamps.

These stamps include Usman, the big black pet dog of young Rizal in Calamba, Saver, a bright iconic Aspin who figured in television and films from the 1990s to the early 2000s, Moltke and Bravo, the Dalmatians of Marcelo H. del Pilar, Tigre, the dog of Pampanga Revolutionary Governor Tiburcio Hilario, Castelar, the stray Aspin adopted by an American soldier William Baker, Torpe, the iconic white Aspin of Don Tranquilo Ruiz, Smoky, a female Yorkshire Terrier who was hailed as the hero of Lingayen, Pangasinan and Kabang, a rescued female Aspin-crossed German Shepherd reportedly saved two kids in Zamboanga City.

On the third day, PHLPost will unveil the “National Children’s Month Stamps” which was inspired by the book authored by Ms. Beth Parrocha, a known Filipino storyteller and Illustrator. The stamps coincide with the celebration of National Children’s Month which focuses on the needs of children, whether they are related to physical, or mental health, education, or overall well-being. These magnificent and colorful stamps illustrate our love and concern for our children’s future.

“As we increasingly communicate by email, people should not forget that there is something special that we sometimes take for granted - these delightful pieces of miniature artwork that reflect our Filipino history and heritage”, PMG Carlos said.

Other activities include the official signing of stamps and First Day Cover envelopes, selling of postage stamps, and registration of National ID by the Philippine Statistics Authority.PR