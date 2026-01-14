PHLPost launches New Matina roadside acceptance office

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is pleased to announce the official opening of the Matina Roadside Acceptance Post Office (MRA-PO), a new service point strategically located along MacArthur Highway. This facility represents a significant step in PHLPost’s commitment to modernizing its network and providing more accessible, user-centered postal access for the residents of Davao City.

The Matina Roadside office is specifically designed for efficiency, offering a "stop-and-drop" service that minimizes the time spent on logistics for commuters and local residents.

Extended service hours for all professionals

Recognizing the diverse needs of the local workforce, the Matina branch has adopted a mall schedule that goes beyond traditional business hours. The office is open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday through Saturday.

This schedule is particularly beneficial for professionals in the legal and judicial sectors, as well as other government and private-sector employees who may need to dispatch official correspondence or urgent filings after regular office hours. By remaining operational until 7:00 PM, PHLPost provides a reliable window for the secure submission of time-sensitive documents that would otherwise have to wait until the following business day.

Comprehensive postal services

The Matina Roadside Acceptance Post Office offers a full range of services to support personal, professional, and commercial needs:

Registered Mail: Secure and tracked delivery for legal and official documents.

Express Mail Service (EMS): Fast-tracked domestic and international shipping.

Parcel Post: Efficient logistics solutions for e-commerce and personal packages.

Postage and Philately: Sale of postage stamps and similar collector’s items.

A commitment to public service

“The establishment of the Matina Roadside Acceptance office reflects PHLPost dedication to adapting to the lifestyle of our clients,” PHLPost Area Director, Bruce S. Concepcion said in an interview. “By offering a convenient location and extended hours, we are ensuring that our services are inclusive and accessible to everyone—from the small business owners to the busy professional; and to the everyday clientelle.”

The public is encouraged to utilize this new facility for a more convenient and streamlined mailing experience. The MRA-PO is now fully operational and ready to serve the Matina-Davao community. PR