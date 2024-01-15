PHLPost partners with USAIDid-Speed on E-commerce initiatives

Recognizing the potential of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) as an important partner in expanding e-commerce, even in rural areas, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Philippines, is extending its technical assistance through its Strengthening Private Enterprises for the Digital Economy (Speed) Activity. This initiative aims to help PHLPost develop its digitalization roadmap as part of its modernization program.

This strategic collaboration between PHLPost and USAID Speed will enable PHLPost to expand its operations to e-commerce.

“Collaborations such as this will contribute towards the realization of our vision which is to be the primary logistics service provider for our SMEs and the agricultural sector; develop value-added service from traditional to allied services; expand international relations and services to deal with cross-border e-commerce, international mail forwarding and international money transfers; and to partner with stakeholders for e-commerce business”, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.

He added, “We are optimistic that the technical assistance given under Speed will further boost PHLPost’s program that geared towards the establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide for more efficient delivery, reaching out even to far-flung areas of the country; the implementation of the new seven (7) digit alphanumeric new Zip Code PH from the old four (4) digit that will standardize addressing system in the country; and, the Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations”.

The technical assistance aims to support PHLPost in its modernization program, expand its capabilities to take advantage of the fast-growing e-commerce sector, and enable SMEs in rural areas (not served by private logistics providers) to access new markets through e-commerce.

“Our office highly appreciates the significance of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) in achieving our project objectives. Recognizing the extensive network of post offices throughout the Philippines, we acknowledge the immense potential for collaboration between PHLPost”, USAID Speed Chief of Party Vicente Catudio Jr. said.

Under the agreement, PHLPost will receive technical support in reviewing its strategic and modernization plans, conduct dialogues with stakeholders, assess the current Information Technology systems and future digitalization plans, and advise on IT system procurement and cross-border e-commerce.

USAID Speed will also prepare for the digital transformation roadmap and shall integrate mechanisms to implement objectives related to e-commerce and digitalization under the World Customs Organization (WCO) and Universal Postal Union UPU) 2023 Cooperation Agreement on facilitating safe, secure, and efficient global trade in the digital transformation roadmap.

USAID Speed is a project that will enable Philippine MSMEs to participate safely, reliably, and competitively in the country's emerging e-commerce ecosystem. PR