PHLPost presented personalized stamps to 100 year old Enrile

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General Luis Carlos presented the centenarian personalized stamp and commemorative cover to former Senate President and now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel of the Philippines Juan Furagganan Ponce Enrile known as JPE, last February 14, 2024 in celebration of his 100th birthday at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacañang Manila.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. honored JPE for his exceptional contributions to the country in his career in government service.

Enrile started his career in public office when he accepted the role of finance undersecretary under the leadership of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

During his stint as acting head of the Insurance Commission, he was instrumental in introducing amendments to the rules and regulations that are still included in the current Insurance Code of the Philippines.

He likewise served as acting Customs commissioner, acting finance secretary, chairperson of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of the Philippines, and defense secretary under the administration of then President Marcos Sr.

JPE spent four terms in the Senate and became the 21st Senate president during the 15th Congress from 2008 to 2013. He also served one term in the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1995 as representative of Cagayan’s first district.

In 2022, at the age of 98, he returned to government office as the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel in the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.