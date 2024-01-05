PHLPost welcomes 2024 with Year of the Wooden Dragon Stamps

MANILA – Here’s a treat for collectors. The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) released the colorful commemorative “2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon” postage stamps to welcome the New Year.

In Chinese mythology, the Dragon is a symbol of strength, courage, creativity and innovation. 2024 is expected to be a year of potential and opportunity.

Personality traits and other attributes are often connected with people born in the year of a particular animal.

"We wish you all peace, prosperity and love for the coming New Year,” Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said in a news release on Friday.

Carlos added, "We firmly believe that this Year of the Wooden Dragon, will open new doors of opportunities as we gear towards the establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide for more efficient delivery; the implementation of the new seven (7) digit alphanumeric new Zip Code PH from the old four (4) digit that will standardize addressing system in the country; and, the Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations”.

The Dragon is a Yang symbol and it is associated with fire. The positivity of the Dragon will boost in the year 2024 that will bring happiness and new doors of opportunities will open for everyone.

The Dragon is the 5th in the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

PHLPost has printed 20,000 copies of the two colorful designs of the regular stamps with denominations of P16 and P45 respectively, 2,500 pieces of the limited collector’s item souvenir sheets at P200 each and 800 copies of first day cover envelopes. PHLPost in-house graphic artist Ryman Dominic L. Albuladora layout the stamps.

The stamps, souvenir sheets and official first day covers are now available at the second floor of Manila Central Post Office Annex Bldg. located at the back of the fire gutted historic structure. PR