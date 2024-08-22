Photo exhibit on Davao’s culture, heritage open until Aug 31 at Poblacion

DABAWENYO creatives have launched a new photo exhibit titled "Bahis-Bahis" at Poblacion Market Central as part of the broader celebrations for this year’s 39th Kadayawan Festival.

"Bahis-Bahis", which opened on August 16, 2024, showcases a collection of photographs that capture the vibrant and diverse spirit of the local culture, reflecting the festival’s focus on Davao City’s rich heritage and traditions.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Loel C. Balanguan, a photographer known for his page ‘Loy Portraits’ and the exhibit’s creative director and photo editor, shared that the motivation for the project was "to help tenants expose their products and the garments they sell."

Balangauan added that they have been collaborating with the Poblacion Market Central since the 2020 pandemic era, which was then called Aldevinco, emphasizing that “Bahis-Bahis” means so much to him and his team.

“It’s my first exhibit na ang akoang mga works with my team is ma-expose (It's my first exhibit where my works with my team will be showcased),” he shared.

The Kadayawan festival, which spans the entire August, brings together various artistic and cultural activities, showcasing the city’s diverse offerings and fostering a sense of community and pride among locals.

Moreover, the term "Bahis-Bahis," meaning "to take a walk" or "to stroll around" in Cebuano, reflects the exhibit's theme of exploring the lively essence of Davao City. The exhibit invites visitors to immerse themselves in the city's cultural pulse through visual storytelling.

Balanguan describes his style as “Contemporary and Free,” reflecting his ongoing exploration as an artist as he aims to convey a deeper message through the exhibit.

“I hope is ma-experience nila for this exhibit is makita nila ang beauty sa Poblacion, kung unsa ang kaya pa na mahatag sa mga tenants diri (I hope what they experience in this exhibit is that they see the beauty of Poblacion and what the tenants here still have to offer),” he said.

John Marco, one of the exhibit’s photographers, also expressed his excitement about the opportunity given to him.

"First time nako nga makita na e-exhibit ang photograph nga akoang gi-shoot, ug sa Kadayawan pa gyud. Overall, I'm happy ug very excited pa ko for future na mga shoot with Kuya Loy (It's my first time seeing a photograph I shot being exhibited, and it's for Kadayawan no less. Overall, I'm happy and very excited for future shoots with Kuya Loy)," he shared.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and running until August 31, the exhibit is free.

"Bahis-Bahis" features the collaborative work of a talented team, and highlights the creative vision of producer Loy Portraits, with direction from creative directors Marcryankim and Loel Balanguan.

It showcases the photography and videography of John Marco, while Marc Ryan Kim takes on video editing, and Loel Balanguan handles photo editing. Production design and styling are led by Avant Oberlin and Marc Ryan Kim.

The team also includes models Lesley Ticaro, Matt Andrew Montano, and Nicole Generalao, with writing by Kian and production support from Eric Cuevas, Jayme Anne Egos, Taping Kent Richmond Mabalot Puebla, Gab Doromal, and Joebern Abarintos. Hair and makeup are managed by Carmela Ponte. KBP