PH's Mendoza draws India bet

TAGAYTAY — World Youth Championship-bound Jemaicah Yap Mendoza of the Philippines put up a brave stand against No.9 WFM Mukherjee Bristy of India and forced a draw by repetition of moves in the seventh round of the 2024 Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships at the Knights Templar Hotel here on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Mendoza, at 12 years old, is one of the country's brightest young players, halved the point with her higher-seeded Indian opponent in 52 moves and stayed within striking distance of a top five finish with four points, good for a tie for fourth to 11th places.

The pride of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, who is set to represent the country in the World Youth Championships in Brazil later this month, had a queen, rook, bishop, knight, and five pawns against Bristy’s queen, rook, two bishops, one knight and three pawns when the truce was reached. Mendoza's fighting draw provided the lone bright spot for the 11-player Filipino delegation as erstwhile co-leader IM Michael Concio, Jr., and FM Gian Karlo Arca both went down in defeats and dropped one step back in the race for the coveted title in this nine-round competition hosted by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol: Tolentino.

Concio, whose biggest claim to fame was representing the country in the World Cup in Sochi, Russia in 2021, yielded to No.3 seed S. Aswath of India and dropped from first to fourth place with only two rounds left.

Arca, who hails from Panabo City, succumbed to No. 11 Imangali Akhilbay of Kazakhstan and remained at the outside looking in 10th place with four points.

Top seed Aleksey Grebnev of Russia outclassed No.l 7 IM Munkhdalai Amilai of Mongolia to wrest the solo lead with six points out of a possible seven. In the girls division, WIM Anna Shukhman of Russia also led the way with six points, half a point ahead of defending champion and top seed G. Tejaswini for India. PR