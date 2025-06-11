PH’s most wanted jobs for first half 2025 bared

LEADING online job portal Jobstreet by Seek has revealed its latest data, showing the most in-demand job specializations for the first half of 2025. This offers insights into the hiring priorities of businesses and potential opportunities for job seekers and fresh graduates.

Accounting is now the most in-demand job specialization, making up 11.81 percent (%) of total job postings. While the demand for Stem-related courses is high, Jobstreet by Seek shared that the supply of accounting professionals still falls short of meeting industry needs.

Information & Communication Technology (ICT) follows with 11.14%, while sales ranks third with 10.10%. These two roles have consistently been among the most sought-after by employers. With many companies actively looking for talent in IT and sales, both remain top in-demand jobs.

Meanwhile, call center and customer service fourth place with 9.98 percent, followed by manufacturing, transport & logistics (8.12%), administration & office support (6.43%), retail & consumer products (5.40%), marketing & communications (5.09%), human resources & recruitment (5.09%), and engineering (4.74%).

Aside from accounting, sales, marketing & communications are the largest movers in the list, offering more job vacancies in the last three months. This can be attributed to the country’s growing economy, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projected to increase from 5.4% in the first quarter to 6.2% in the second quarter, as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

This surge in job availability is especially timely as the country welcomes a new batch of graduates into the workforce. Thousands of fresh graduates are now entering the job market, and to give them a good start, several entry-level roles are also available on the Jobstreet by Seek platform.

Furthermore, Jobstreet by Seek is now averaging 130,000 job posts per month on its AI-powered platform. The increase in listings is driven by its Free Lite Ads feature, which lets employers post unlimited job openings at no cost for 30 days, while also allowing job seekers to access more and explore a wider range of opportunities across industries.

“Jobstreet by Seek is here to provide work for Filipinos because we believe that everyone deserves access to a job. Our goal is to empower every Filipino individual and help bridge the gap in unemployment by connecting them with the right opportunities,” said Jobstreet by Seek head of marketing, Joey Yusingco.

To learn more about career opportunities, visit jobstreet.com.ph. PR