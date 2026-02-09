PIA-Davao, Philhealth-Davao ink ties for health insurance IEC drive

THE Philippine Information Agency-Davao Region (PIA-Davao) and PhilHealth-Davao Region have renewed and formalized their partnership under the Yakap (Yakapin ang Kalusugan at Alagaan) program to enhance the service delivery of health information and insurance in the Davao Region.

Rene Carbayas, regional director of the PIA, said that the partnership helps facilitate communities’ access to accurate and accessible information on health insurance services offered by PhilHealth.

“This is a milestone toward bringing essential health information to the heart of our community and making sure that no Dabawenyo is left in the dark regarding the benefits they can get,” he said on Monday, February 9, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Atty. Harvey L. Carcedo, Regional Vice-President of PhilHealth-Davao, said that the partnership is crucial in informing the public of the benefits of their office since they would not be able to avail it without knowing about it.

“Without the information that will be sent to them that mayron na ganitong mga benefits… We cannot do it on our own given the limited resources that we have and the manpower that we have,” he continued.

Carcedo added that PIA and PhilHealth have been working together in the previous years and the MOA would be a way to intensify their partnership so that the information dissemination is also intensified.

This initiative is based on the conduct of the 2024 National Information Needs Survey, where health emerged as the top information need of Filipinos. Through their respective media campaigns, both agencies aspire to simplify anything related to public policies and enhance the awareness of families on coverage.

Carbayas said the partnership aims to enable citizens, reduce their financial expenses due to medical bills, and make communities stronger through access to healthcare assistance. REA ANGELAN CAMINS, DNSC INTERN