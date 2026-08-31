PIDS: Strong institutions key to growth

THE Philippines has increased investments in education, health, social protection, and skills development. Still, stronger institutions are needed to turn these efforts into sustained productivity and economic transformation, according to a Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) discussion paper.

The paper, “Reshaping Economic Institutions for Transformational Partnerships in Human Capital Development,” said the country has strengthened its macroeconomic fundamentals and reached upper-middle-income status. But persistent gaps in learning, health-system integration, skills matching, enterprise participation, and productivity point to deeper institutional problems.

“The Philippine development challenge is not the absence of reform,” the authors said. The bigger constraint, they said, is how reforms and investments are “coordinated, implemented, sustained, and evaluated.”

The paper identifies four interconnected institutional constraints: fragmented policies and poor coordination, uneven implementation capacity, short policy horizons and weak long-term commitments, and gaps in learning and incentives.

These problems matter because people develop and use their skills within an interconnected system.

Educational outcomes, for instance, depend not only on schools but also on health, nutrition, household conditions and access to jobs.

Skills also create greater economic value when businesses can use them productively, while innovation depends on both capable workers and firms willing to invest in technology and better ways of working.

“Human capital is produced and utilized through an interconnected ecosystem and not through isolated sectoral interventions,” the authors said.

As a result, investments in one sector can deliver lower returns when complementary investments in other areas fall behind.

The paper calls for a shift from a program-centered approach to an institution-centered one.

Instead of focusing mainly on increasing spending or expanding individual programs, policymakers should strengthen the systems that allow investments in education, health, labor markets, innovation, and productive industries to reinforce one another.

“Government acts not only as a financier or service provider but also as an institutional architect,” the authors wrote. Government sets the rules, incentives, information systems, and coordination mechanisms needed to support collective action and long-term investment.

The paper also proposes transformational partnerships as a way for government, businesses, academe, and other stakeholders to coordinate long-term investments in human capital and productivity.

The goal, however, is not simply to create more partnerships.

Unlike conventional public-private partnerships, which often focus on infrastructure and service delivery, transformational partnerships involve sustained collaboration on complex development challenges that no single institution can address alone.

“The policy objective is not more partnerships per se, but better institutions that enable productive partnerships,” the authors said.

The paper outlines five priorities: improving coordination around shared human capital outcomes; establishing credible long-term commitments; strengthening institutional learning and information systems; aligning incentives for public and private investments; and building the capacity to implement and sustain complex reforms.

The findings will be presented during the 2026 Development Policy Research Month (DPRM) Kick-off Press Conference and Media Awards on Sept. 1 at Novotel Cubao in Quezon City. PR