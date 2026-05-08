PIDS study warns of impending care crisis

THE Philippines is heading toward a care crisis as demand for care rises faster than the system can respond.

A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) shows that the country is entering a period where fewer caregivers will be available to support a growing number of dependents.

Titled “The Future Demand for Care in the Philippines” by PIDS Senior Research Fellow Aubrey Tabuga, Research Specialist John Joseph Ocbina, and Research Analysts Kevin Robert Pilar Jr. and Jorge Kerby Limqueco, the study reveals that the country is expected to become an aging society by 2030, with older persons already making up 8.5 percent of the population.

At the same time, non-communicable diseases now account for 64 percent of deaths, increasing the need for long-term and often intensive care.

Families are also getting smaller, leaving fewer caregivers to support more people who need care.

Most of this care is not provided by formal services but absorbed by households, particularly by women.

Filipino women spend an average of 28 hours a week on unpaid care work, more than three times the 8.6 hours spent by men.

They account for the majority of unpaid care and have significantly lower labor force participation, at 50.3 percent compared to 72.5 percent for men.

Among married women who are not working, 88 percent cite household and family duties as the main reason, compared to only 15 percent of married men, underscoring persistent expectations around caregiving.

“Filipino women continue to bear the disproportionate burden of unpaid care and domestic work,” the study noted, adding that this dynamic “significantly restricts their participation in the paid economy.”

Care is still largely home-based, with families relying on relatives instead of professional support. There are a few formal elderly care facilities, and the supply of trained care workers is limited.

Access to care is also shaped by income.

Households that spend on elderly care allocate about ₱33,278 a year, or 6.8 percent of their expenses, but higher-income families spend several times as much as poorer households. Even public services are accessed more by those who can afford them.

Spending on childcare is minimal — just ₱3,577 annually on average — showing that most families rely on unpaid care from parents, grandparents, or extended relatives.

The pressure is even greater for families caring for persons with disabilities. The study notes that 8 in 10 Filipino adults experience some level of disability, with nearly 90 percent of older persons having at least moderate disability.

Around 1.6 million children also live with disabilities. Many families report unmet care needs, and the cost of raising a child with a disability can be up to 80 percent higher.

The situation is further complicated by migration. The Philippines is one of the world’s leading sources of care workers, many of whom leave for better-paying jobs abroad.

While this provides income for families, it also creates gaps in home care, with responsibilities falling back on relatives.

“At present, the care landscape is characterized by limited access to care services, an underdeveloped care industry, a lack of qualified care workers and professionals, and uneven distribution of existing facilities,” the authors emphasized.

Despite rising demand, many families prefer to care for their own, and there is limited trust in paid childcare or institutional care for the elderly.

“Care provision is primarily home-based and family oriented,” the study stated, noting that this setup “reinforces gender norms in care provision.”

At the same time, responsibilities for care are spread across multiple agencies, and existing programs are not consistently implemented.

To address these challenges, the study calls for stronger investments in the care economy, including expanded infrastructure, workforce development, and improved service delivery, alongside better coordination across government and support for local implementation.

It also highlights the importance of policies that promote shared responsibility for care, such as programs that encourage a more equitable division of unpaid work and workplace reforms, such as flexible work arrangements.

“Achieving a more inclusive and gender-equitable care economy will require sustained investments in quality care services, robust data systems, and initiatives that actively reshape social norms,” the authors emphasized. PR