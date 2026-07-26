Pilmico Animal Nutrition marks 28 years of nourishing the nation

MANILA — Marking its 28th anniversary this National Nutrition Month, Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico), an Aboitiz Foods company, celebrates nearly three decades of helping strengthen Philippine agriculture through quality animal nutrition, responsible production, and partnerships that create value across the food chain—from feeds and farms to Filipino families.

Since 1998, Pilmico has evolved from an animal nutrition company into an integrated food and agribusiness company, with operations spanning feed milling, swine and layer production, and meat processing. As part of Aboitiz Foods, it supports the company's purpose of sustainably feeding Asia's growth from mill to meal by delivering integrated products and services that help improve productivity, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

"Over the years, Pilmico has worked to earn the trust of farmers, customers, and communities by growing alongside them and adapting to their evolving needs," said Norie Bermudez, Aboitiz Foods’ First Vice President and Agribusiness Philippines Country Director, adding, "As food systems continue to evolve, our commitment remains the same—to deliver innovative mill-to-meal solutions, cultivate lasting partnerships, and help create a more resilient and sustainable future for Philippine agriculture."

Over the years, Pilmico has achieved significant milestones that reflect its focus on quality, innovation, and operational excellence. Tarlac Meatmasters became the country's first multi-meat processing facility to earn Triple-AAA accreditation across three categories, while its Poultry division became the first in Asia to receive the Hendrix Genetics 500 Egg Club Award for excellence in layer productivity.

The company also expanded local pork production through its modern Breeder and Nursery Farm in Nueva Ecija and strengthened its environmental stewardship through renewable energy, reforestation, and resource management initiatives recognized by the Pollution Control Association of the Philippines, Inc.

For Pilmico, being a Partner for Growth means equipping farmers with the knowledge and support they need to thrive. Through its customer support programs, the company shares practical expertise in animal nutrition, biosecurity, feed efficiency, and farm management – enabling customers to improve productivity and adapt to evolving industry needs.

Bermudez remarked, "By continuously improving our nutrition solutions, production standards, and technical support, we help our customers grow while contributing to a stronger and more future-ready food system."

Beyond its operations, Pilmico continues to invest in people and communities. Its recent partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Infinity Vocational Training School Inc. equips future meat industry professionals with industry-ready skills, while its longstanding partnership with Pampanga State Agricultural University supports future agricultural leaders through scholarships and industry exposure.

The company has also worked alongside government and community partners through education, livelihood, and disaster resilience initiatives. This includes supporting Aboitiz Foundation’s AuroraPH, which has provided solar panels and digital connectivity to last-mile schools in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

For 28 years, Pilmico has grown by working alongside farmers, customers, educators, communities, and industry partners—creating meaningful impact across the food value chain. Guided by Aboitiz Foods' brand promise, Together We Nourish the Future, the company remains committed to delivering quality nutrition and lasting value from mill to meal for generations to come. PR