Pisay student wins first-ever Starbooks WhizBee in Davao

OSRIC Zoe Abellana Paman of the Philippine Science High School-Davao Region Campus (PSHS-DRC) has made history as the first-ever Starbooks WhizBee Champion in Davao Region, demonstrating exceptional prowess in science and mathematics against 488 of the Region’s brightest senior high school students.

The Starbooks WhizBee Davao Region Edition, held at Sotogrande Hotel Davao, challenged young minds in critical thinking, problem-solving, and Stem knowledge.

Close on Paman’s heels was his schoolmate Sean Bryn Dajao Opiso in second place, followed by Princess Catherine A. Nacito of Sto. Tomas National High School in third.

Doniko D. Maglana of University of the Immaculate Conception and Bien Margaret B. Jamisola of Brokenshire College Inc. rounded out the top five.

Winners were awarded medals, gift certificates, and gadgets including mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches, and a laptop for the champion, generously sponsored by DOST’s partners, ensuring that excellence is recognized and celebrated.

“From nearly 500 students across the region, these young minds rose to the challenge, demonstrating not only knowledge but curiosity, perseverance, and creativity. They are the future innovators who will drive science and technology forward in Davao and beyond.” said DOST-Davao Regional Director Dr. Sales.

Organized by the DOST Science and Technology Information Institute (STII) in partnership with DOST-Davao, the WhizBee is part of the 2025 Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) celebration, aimed at promoting Stem literacy and critical thinking among high school students.

The Starbooks WhizBee was made possible with the support of DepEd-Davao, Schools Division of Davao City, FrontLearners Inc., Erovoutika, C&E Adaptive Learning Solutions, Cerebro Solutions Inc., BPI Foundation Inc., and Revlv Solutions Inc., highlighting the importance of collaboration between the government, education sector, and private partners in nurturing the next generation of Filipino innovators.

By celebrating these young achievers, DOST reinforces its mission to make science and technology accessible, exciting, and impactful for the youth, inspiring students to pursue knowledge, innovation, and solutions for the future.

