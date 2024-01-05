Plant monitoring vital to increase veggie yield

Plant monitoring for identification of insects and viruses, sanitation, and crop rotation are among the farming practices that could ensure the health of plants, an official said.

City Agriculturist's Office (CAgro) focal person for Fruits and Vegetables Ms. Etzie Rose Nalzaro said that plant monitoring for identification of viruses or bacteria that affect plants is important.

"I-investigate gyud unsay naga cause sa iya, if makita nimo nga kani nga part naay insekto naga-atake tanggalon na nimo (You should investigate the cause of the disease of the plant and if you can see that there are parts infested with insects, you should cut it off)," Nalzaro said.

She added that disposal of infected plant parts should also be done with care and sanitation.

"Kung mutanggal tag nagsakit nga plant parts sa atong gulay, mugamit ta'g pruning shears or scissors, dapat i-sterilize nato siya before ta sa healthy mubalhin. Ngano man, sa agriculture ang sakit sa tanom ingon ana pud siya ka kuti kay gamay lang nimo nga action is na spread na nimo and nakatag na nimo sa tibuok nimo nga garden ang mga sakit. Dapat mag-matngon pud ang atong mga farmers no nga proper sanitation sa atong mga gamit (Once we remove plant parts affected by the disease, and we use pruning shears, we must sterilize it before we transfer to healthy plants because, in agriculture in plant diseases, it is that sensitive, with only a small action, you may spread the disease to the whole garden that is why our farmers should also observe proper sanitation in their farming tools)," Nalzaro added.

Nalzaro also said that crop rotation is a good farming practice to control disease or pest infestation.

"Kung kamatis karon, the other nga cropping season lahi nga gulay dili family sa kamatis. Mag change napud ka rotate crop para kadto nga sakit dili magbalik-balik (if you plant tomatoes now the next cropping season should be another vegetable which is not in the family of tomatoes. You should change or rotate the crop so that the same plant disease will not occur again)," she said.

She said that should Dabawenyos need technical assistance in their plants the Cagro is very willing to go to their gardens and farms to check their plant condition.

"With regards to insects pest infestation, infection sa inyong mga garden, kung gusto magpatabang technical assistance, willing pud kaayo mi mubisita sa inyong mga farms, amoa nang adtuan, i-monitor among tagaan og diagnosis para matambalan dayon nga sakit unsa na sakit or insekto nga naga atake sa atong gulayan.(With regards to insects, and pest infestation in your gardens, if you want to ask for technical assistance, we are very willing to visit your farms, we will go there, monitor, and give a diagnosis to give remedy to the disease or the insects that attack your vegetable gardens)," she said.

Dabawenyo farmers and vegetable gardeners may go to the district offices of the Cagro or to their main office at the City Hall Annex at Magallanes Street to request this service.

She said that those who also need seeds for planting should not hesitate to go to their office because they provide such. Should the farmers look for seeds not available in their office, they can also contact and link farmers with other agencies. CIO