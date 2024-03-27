Planting for the Future PEF, Globe eye to plant 3 million trees to conserve and protect PH eagles

Jayson Ibañez, PEF’s director of operations, expressed that they plan to run the program for three years. Apart from helping reforest Philippine Eagle nesting sites, it could also help the indigenous communities (ICs) by compensating the services they offer, such as collecting wildlings from the forest, preparing the soil, planting the seedlings, tagging the trees, and watering seedlings. The program is set to provide at least 150 jobs for the foundation’s partner communities.

“So we foresee that this would generate supplemental income, and that’s very important because we are bringing money to the communities, and we all know that this money could also help any members of the communities,” he said.

Some of the indigenous communities that they would help in their program are Bagobo Tagabawa, Bagabo Klata, Obu Manuvu, Ita, and others situated near Philippine Eagle nesting sites.

Meanwhile, the 3 million trees will be planted in the ancestral domains of Davao City, Arakan, Bukidnon, San Fernando, Malaybalay, Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, and Makilala in Cotabato.

Adopting a tree costs about P250, and those interested may utilize Paypal, Gcash, and the Globeone app. Globe users may convert their globe rewards points into donations through the app, and a reward point is equivalent to P1. They can just access the app and click the “Rewards” banner, then look for the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) under the “Donations” tab. For GCash donations, visit https://www.philippineeaglefoundation.org/donate-capital-campaign and scan the QR Code using the GCash app.

Also, donors can even leave a message if they want to adopt a specific type of tree or plant it in a particular area.

Ibañez shared that once the 3 million trees are adopted, they will expand to other Philippine Eagle Nesting Sites. RGP