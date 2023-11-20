‘Plastic credits: A flawed tool’

What are plastic credits?

Plastic credits, sometimes called offsets, work a bit like the carbon credits that many fossil fuel companies have purchased to try to offset their greenhouse gas emissions. The concept involves companies or people paying for a specified weight of plastic to be collected somewhere in the world, generating a credit that justifies their production or use of the equivalent amount of plastic.

Nina Kelsey, associate professor of public policy and international affairs at George Washington University, said it's tough for some companies to accept producing less plastic from their factories.

“So instead, I’m going to do something that is a bit easier, which is I’m going to pay to have that same amount of plastic removed from the world," she said.

The exchange is facilitated by accreditors like Verra, marketplaces like the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX), or private companies that trade in credits or organize credit-generating activities. When companies buy enough plastic credits to offset their plastic footprint over a set period of time, some may claim plastic neutrality or “net-zero plastic.”

Kelsey, who was not involved in Friday's report, said it's a good thing to encourage people to take plastic waste out of the environment, but it's not as good as putting less plastic into the environment.

What does the report say?

The report said that Verra has just one project actually issuing credits, and most of the projects on PCX's database generate credits from sending waste to be burned rather than recycled.

“Often companies are buying credits under the assumption that they’re going to be helping the environment and removing plastic, when actually in a lot of cases they are just transforming that pollution from plastic pollution into toxic air pollution,” said Emma Priestland, global corporate campaigns coordinator at Break Free From Plastic.

The Philippines-based PCX said co-processing in cement kilns with the proper safeguards and monitoring is an environmentally-preferable alternative to landfills and open burning for non-recyclable plastic waste, and is allowed by governments, particularly in places where higher-level processing isn't available.

The report says some projects are claiming credits for infrastructure built years before, and there are “serious doubts” about the additionality of Verra’s plastic credit program – a key offsetting concept meaning that credits pay for activities, in this case waste collection and recycling, that wouldn’t happen without the financial programs.

Verra, a nonprofit, said Friday that plastic credits in its program have been issued to more than one project, and its plastic program enables new or scaled-up projects to issue credits for plastic waste collection or recycling activities after completing a robust development and assessment process. Plastic credits are not a substitute for a company’s responsibility to reduce plastic use and should not be used to continue business-as-usual practices, Verra said in a statement.

“The plastic crisis is too large and imminent to be solved by a single solution or mechanism,” the statement says.

The Break Free From Plastic movement and GAIA say that plastic offsetting fails to deliver on its basic promise of helping companies reduce their impact on the environment, instead substituting one type of fossil fuel for another by burning plastics instead of coal.

“Businesses that wish to act more sustainably are better served by reducing plastic use across their operations, and not attempting to offset it,” the report concludes.